Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Martin, Roberts in the hunt at halfway mark of Sandbelt Invitational

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin will look for a strong finish to cap off a few busy weeks on course ahead of his Christmas break. Picture by Noni Hyett

Two days down with two to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.