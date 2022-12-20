Martin, Roberts in the hunt at halfway mark of Sandbelt Invitational

Two days down with two to go.
Bendigo golfers Andrew Martin and Jazy Roberts are in the mix at the Sandbelt Invitational.
Martin carded a two-under par round on Tuesday at Royal Melbourne and heads into Wednesday's round at Yarra Yarra 12 shots behind men's professional leader Cam Davis.
Martin's round included a one-over back-nine and a two-under front to sit at T15 on the leaderboard at one-over total.
He tees up at 8.30am on Wednesday morning at Yarra Yarra for round three alongside Louis Dobbelaar and Connor Fewkes.
Roberts (a) finished her second round with a tough seven-over par round on Tuesday after a tough day that was hindered by double bogeys.
She sits in fourth position on the amateur women's leaderboard at six-over total, six shots behind leader Belinda Ji (a).
Roberts tees up at 8.30am on Wednesday with Austin Bautista and Jasper Stubbs.
The format will see the invite-only field play on four of Melbourne's Sandbelt courses which includes Yarra Yarra, Royal Melbourne, Kingston Heath and Tuesday's round at Royal Melbourne.
