Those heading on holiday with their pets this summer are urged to put a tick prevention plan in place.
With the warm weather now in play and the high-risk season for ticks, the Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) is strongly urging pet owners to talk to their veterinarian about ways to prevent serious harm or death from paralysis ticks.
AVA president Dr Bronwyn Orr said pet owners should be aware of the risks.
"If you are taking your pet on holiday, make sure you check if you are going to a tick prone area," she said.
"As the weather warms up, dog and cat owners need to be vigilant, particularly in tick prone areas.
"Currently anti-tick serum stocks, which are used to treat tick paralysis, are low so making sure you are using tick preventative products on your pet is absolutely essential."
Paralysis ticks tend to attach to the head and neck area of the pet and on the chest and the front of the leg but can generally be found on any part of the body.
Ticks release a toxin when they feed, which leads to a condition known as tick paralysis.
Common signs of tick paralysis include difficulty walking, gurgling and choking, while dogs may not be able to bark properly.
Even if a tick is found and removed it's still important that the pet is seen by a vet as animals can be affected by the toxin for 24 hours after removal or longer.
There are highly effective, safe, APVMA approved tick preventatives for dogs and cats.
Pet owners should speak to their vet who can advise on the best prevention method for their situation and type of pet.
Further information on tick prevention can be found at vetvoice.com.au/articles/preventing-ticks/
