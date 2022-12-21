Bendigo Advertiser
Mount Alexander Shire backs Don KR solar farm despite tree removals

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:02pm, first published December 21 2022 - 5:00pm
New Don KR solar benefits eclipse tree losses, councillors decide

CASTLEMAINE'S council has allowed George Weston Foods to build 9400 solar panels in a paddock on the town's outskirts despite the project resulting in doomed native vegetation.

