New Don KR solar benefits eclipse tree losses, councillors decide

CASTLEMAINE'S council has allowed George Weston Foods to build 9400 solar panels in a paddock on the town's outskirts despite the project resulting in doomed native vegetation.
The 3.5 megawatt solar farm could end up powering a quarter of the company's huge Don KR Castlemaine Smallgoods plant on Richards Road.
At Tuesday's meeting of the Mount Alexander Shire Council, Cr William McClure said the company had gone back to the drawing board after objectors highlighted the number of trees to be removed.
They had cut the amount of trees earmarked for removal down to 17.
"I think they've done as much as they possibly could to reduce the amount of native vegetation removed," Cr McClure said.
A solar farm built by the town's biggest employer's premises would be a critical shire-wide step to respond to the climate emergency, he said.
It also underpinned the business's commitment to investing in Castlemaine, Cr Tony Cordy said.
"A huge number of jobs depend on that [Don Smallgoods] facility," he said.
"OK, there is some native vegetation that's going to be lost ... but on balance the project is very much an environmental project."
The land is zoned for farming and some objectors were concerned about the loss of agricultural soil.
Council staff have said the site was too steep and prone to erosion for anything but grazing. George Weston Foods wants to allow animals to graze amid the solar panels.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
