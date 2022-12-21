A CASTLEMAINE-BASED council will seek advice on tiny homes to ease an affordable housing crisis.
But Mount Alexander Shire councillors have warned successful reforms would not solve the problem - and could raise new ones.
They voted on Tuesday to ask the public for feedback on a proposed local law allowing people to "camp" in tiny homes on private property without permits, as long as they meet certain requirements.
The reforms' success would hinge on public input, Cr Bill Maltby said.
"We are moving forward ahead of many other municipalities, I would suggest," he said.
Multiple councillors wished they could go further than simply focusing on tiny homes with wheels.
"It doesn't go far enough," Cr Matthew Driscoll said.
Unfortunately, the council had no power to change planning laws around homes fixed to the ground as they were controlled by the state government, Cr Driscoll said.
He held out hope someone in the community might have ideas that could help the council widen the scope of its reforms.
Tiny home reforms would not be a panacea for the housing crisis, Cr Stephen Gardner said.
"But it is a response, and could be part of a suite of options available to people if they chose," he said.
The council expects to reveal more ideas to deal with affordable housing at a later date, Cr Maltby said.
Cr Gardner said tiny home reforms were about more than social housing.
"Tiny houses are in some ways part of a movement and a lifestyle. So the sooner the rules are changed to make it easier ... I think that would be a good thing," he said.
Any reforms could come with drawbacks as well as benefits, council staff have warned.
They noted a dearth of regulations for tiny homes on wheels. That included rules on insulation and shade in a shire known for extreme heat.
Lifting permit restrictions on some potential tiny home locations could end with people living in areas homes would never be built in because of fire or flood risks, council officers noted.
And there would need to be rules to protect health like controls around sewage, they said.
The council expects to launch a formal community consultation process early in the new year.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
