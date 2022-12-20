First patient gets MRI scan at Kangaroo Flat clinic

SIX MONTHS of painstaking preparations have ended with the first MRI scan at Kangaroo Flat's Vision Radiology clinic.
Specialists took a patient through the first scan on Monday in a move that could ease the number of people forced to travel to Melbourne.
Bendigo already has three MRI scanners but their rollout has not necessarily kept up with a surging population, Vision Radiology manager Patrick Gallagher said.
"I think there's a minimum four or five week waiting list in Bendigo," he said.
"A lot of people have been driving to Melbourne to get seen quicker. So this will probably stop that happening.
"Often, these are quite important scans that allow people to move onto the next treatment level, have surgery or whatever it may be."
Monday's scan ends half a year of planning, building and installations.
Crews cut a hole in the Kangaroo Flat clinic's roof a month ago to lift the four tonne machine in before a laborious fit out.
That included an extended period where experts primed the MRI's magnetic field.
Vision Radiology has installed the new machine at a time of wider regulatory changes proponents hope will allow more bulk billing of eligible scans.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
