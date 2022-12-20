State honours for young Sandhurst netball stars

REIGNING BFNL A-grade premiers Sandhurst is revelling in the selection of two of its rising stars in the Victorian 19-and-under team for 2023.
Midcourter Shae Clifford and goal keeper Charlotte Sexton have been named in the 12-player team to represent the state at the National Netball Championships in Darwin in April.
Their selection comes three months after both were part of the Dragons team that defeated Kangaroo Flat by 15 goals in this year's grand final at the QEO, Clifford at wing attack and Sexton as part of the bench.
An exceptional and multi-talented 19-and-under squad is adorned with players with Victorian Netball League experience.
Four-time Sandhurst premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist said the club could not be prouder of the pair's achievement and wished both every success on the journey ahead.
"To think the two of them both made the state team is quite amazing," she said.
"It's quite the process earning state selection, but they have obviously earned it. Every time I asked how they went (at trials) they were like, "I don't think I did that well' and were not very sure of it.
"But they obviously did enough to impress. It was awesome to see them both make it all the way through."
Clifford and Sexton are following in the footsteps of their premiership team-mate Ruby Turner, who was selected in the state under-19 team twice, albeit she did not get to play nationals due to the championships being cancelled due to COVID.
It's another big honour for 18-year-old Clifford, who joined the Dragons from Castlemaine in 2021, and this year won the BFNL league's netball Rising Star award.
Gilchrist, who will again lead the Dragons in 2023, said competition for midcourt spots in the Victorian team were no doubt particularly fiercely contested and hard won.
"I'm sure there are thousands of fantastic and quick midcourters running around, so you have to be pretty special to be picked and she was," she said.
"She had a really great year.
"She has spent a lot of time playing centre, but we moved her into that wing attack role this year, halfway through the year, and I think it's really developed her game and helped her understand each position a little better.
"I'm sure that helped her. We know she can cover all those midcourt positions."
The selection of Sexton has capped a remarkable rise through the ranks for the talented goal keeper, who made her A-grade debut this season in May against Golden Square, and notched up a handful of on-court appearances in A-grade.
She played in the Dragons' A-reserve grand final loss to Gisborne this year before being a part of the bench in A-grade.
"She has just come along leaps and bounds - she is an amazing talent, who is only just starting to learn how talented she is," Gilchrist said.
"She is very casual in her approach in every way, especially netball training, but come game day she is just brilliant.
"We couldn't be happier for her.
"She played a few A-grade games last year and I'm sure she will play up (in A-grade) at different times next year depending on her availability.
"I'm sure these girls will be in high demand now for VNL squads, so we will wait and see what that does."
Charlotte is the younger sister of star Dragons defender Imogen Sexton , who was voted best on court in this year's grand final win, giving Sandhurst a record-setting fourth straight premiership.
The Dragons show no signs of weakening, having re-signed all seven of their starters from this season's premiership line-up and regaining dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver following a season off in 2022.
