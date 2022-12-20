Bendigo Advertiser
State honours for young Sandhurst netball stars

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 12:15pm
An outstanding netball year for Sandhurst midcourter Shae Clifford in 2022 has continued with her selection in the Victorian 19-and-under team for next year's national championships. Picture by Noni Hyett

REIGNING BFNL A-grade premiers Sandhurst is revelling in the selection of two of its rising stars in the Victorian 19-and-under team for 2023.

