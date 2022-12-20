HDFNL fixture released, Cole confirms intriguing inter-league proposal

No standalone match to open the season, a general bye on the long weekend in June and two night games highlight the 2023 Heathcote District Football Netball League fixture.
The 2023 season will commence on April 15 with a full round of matches.
In recent years, White Hills and Colbinabbin have hosted standalone night matches to open the season, but the league has reverted to a traditional fixture for 2023.
"With where Easter falls (the weekend of April 8-9) the clubs decided they didn't want to start on Easter weekend, which is fair enough,'' HDFNL president Peter Cole said.
"We'll start on April 15 and we've got a general bye on the long weekend in June."
Two night matches have been allocated for early rounds of the season.
Elmore will host Colbinabbin in a night game in round two, while White Hills and Heathcote will clash under lights at Scott Street in round three.
Reigning football premier LBU and reigning netball premier Elmore will unveil their premiership flags in round two.
The 2022 football grand finalists - LBU and Mt Pleasant - don't meet until round nine in 2023.
In netball, the top two teams from 2022 - Elmore and White Hills - clash in round four.
At this stage there will be no senior football or netball inter-league matches.
Cole confirmed the HDFNL proposed an inter-league clash with the Bendigo Football Netball League for the long weekend in June.
"I don't think it can happen because the Bendigo league general bye is in July,'' Cole said.
"I was hoping to have an inter-league game down at Huntly and money raised could go to charity, but it doesn't look like it will work.
"I'm certainly keen for our under-18s to play an inter-league game. I've contacted Bendigo about an under-18 game. We'd be up against it, but it would be good competition for our kids."
Cole said the HDFNL clubs were keen to resume senior inter-league action.
Pre-COVID the HDFNL defeated Sunraysia in Mildura in 2019 to jump to 16th on the AFL Victoria rankings.
"If that old system was back in place we'd be in at the drop of a hat,'' Cole said.
"It's a shame because our league has total buy-in to inter-league.
"We won't just play a minor league around us for the sake of playing an inter-league game - that would be a Mickey Mouse game.
"We'd be interested in playing Bendigo, but I understand their situation (with their draw).
"We're certainly not giving up on inter-league."
The HDFNL grand final is scheduled for Saturday, September 16.
ROUND 1 - APRIL 15
North Bendigo v Mt Pleasant
Colbinabbin v Heathcote
Huntly v Elmore
Leitchville-Gunbower v White Hills (L)
LBU bye
ROUND 2 - April 22
LBU v North Bendigo
Mt Pleasant v Huntly
Elmore v Colbinabbin (n)
Heathcote v Leitchville-Gunbower
White Hills bye
ROUND 3 - April 29
Huntly v LBU
Colbinabbin v Mt Pleasant
Leitchville-Gunbower v Elmore (L)
White Hills v Heathcote (n)
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 4 - May 6
LBU v Colbinabbin
Mt Pleasnt v Leitchville-Gunbower
Elmore v White Hills
North Bendigo v Huntly
Heathcote bye
ROUND 5 - May 13
Leitchville-Gunbower v LBU
White Hills v Mt Pleasant
Heathcote v Elmore
Colbinabbin v North Bendigo
Huntly bye
ROUND 6 - May 20
LBU v White Hills
Mt Pleasant v Heathcote
North Bendigo v Leitchville-Gunbower
Huntly v Colbinabbin
Elmore bye
ROUND 7 - May 27
Heathcote v LBU
Elmore v Mt Pleasant
White Hills v North Bendigo
Leitchville-Gunbower v Huntly
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 8 - June 3
LBU v Elmore
North Bendigo v Heathcote
Huntly v White Hills
Colbinabbin v Leitchville-Gunbower
Mt Pleasant bye
ROUND 9 - June 17
LBU v Mt Pleasant
Elmore v North Bendigo
Heathcote v Huntly
White Hills v Colbinabbin
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 10 - June 24
Mt Pleasant v North Bendigo
Elmore v Huntly
Heathcote v Colbinabbin
White Hills v Leitchville-Gunbower
LBU bye
ROUND 11 - July 1
North Bendigo v LBU
Huntly v Mt Pleasant
Colbinabbin v Elmore
Leitchville-Gunbower v Heathcote (G)
White Hills bye
ROUND 12 - July 8
LBU v Huntly
Mt Pleasant v Colbinabbin
Elmore v Leitchville-Gunbower
Heathcote v White Hills
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 13 - July 15
Colbinabbin v LBU
Leitchville-Gunbower v Mt Pleasant (G)
white Hills v Elmore
Huntly v North Bendigo
Heathcote bye
ROUND 14 - July 22
LBU v Leitchville-Gunbower
Mt Pleasant v White Hills
Elmore v Heathcote
North Bendigo v Colbinabbin
Huntly bye
ROUND 15 - July 29
White Hills v LBU
Heathcote v Mt Pleasant
Leitchville-Gunbower v North Bendigo (G)
Colbinabbin v Huntly
Elmore bye
ROUND 16 - August 5
LBU v Heathcote
Mt Pleasant v Elmore
North Bendigo v White Hills
Huntly v Leitchville-Gunbower
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 17 - August 12
Elmore v LBU
Heathcote v North Bendigo
White Hills v Huntly
Leitchville-Gunbower v Colbinabbin (G)
Mt Pleasant bye
ROUND 18 - August 19
Mt Pleasant v LBU
North Bendigo v Elmore
Huntly v Heathcote
Colbinabbin v White Hills
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
FINALS
Qualifying final - August 26
Elimination final - August 27
Second semi-final - September 2
First semi-final - September 3
Preliminary final - September 9
Grand final - September 16
