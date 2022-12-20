Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL fixture released, Cole confirms intriguing inter-league proposal

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:40am
No standalone match to open the season, a general bye on the long weekend in June and two night games highlight the 2023 Heathcote District Football Netball League fixture.

