Bendigo region drivers dominate at Mildura

A QUARTET of wins for Charlton youngster Ryan Sanderson highlighted a prosperous night for the Bendigo region driving ranks at Mildura's City Oval Paceway on Monday night.
With Jack Laugher notching a treble and Ellen Tormey scoring a double, Bendigo region drivers claimed the honours in nine of the 11 races contested on the program.
Charlton's Shane Sanderson was the only Bendigo region trainer to experience success, ending the night with a double following wins to Clarenden Legacy and Sahara Tiger.
Both were driven by son Ryan.
A new stable acquisition, Clarenden Legacy put the writing on the wall with a close second in his previous start at Swan Hill on December 14.
The four-year-old gelding showed plenty of toughness to win after being three-wide at the bell before unleashing a long and sustained run to overhaul Charisma King and Only In Rome in the home straight.
A training double for Shane Sanderson was clinched when Sahara Tiger won the NR up to 120 pace, making it five straight wins for the son of Art Major out of the mare Sahara Miss.
His past three wins have all been at Mildura, with the first two coming at Swan Hill.
The win aboard Sahara Tiger was Ryan Sanderson's fourth for the night.
He earlier notched wins aboard Wild Man for Boris Devcic and Another Sparky for Ian Campbell, giving the 19-year-old 106 wins for the season.
After guiding Torrid Saint into second place in this months' Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final, Laugher continued to close in on a career-best return in the sulky with a treble.
The 23-year-old ended the program on 184 wins, pushing him closer to eclipsing last year's tally of 195.
His three wins all came for individual trainers, including Kate Attard (Lilbitahenrytee), Reece Moore (Amphijet) and Naomi Kerr (Whereyagoinbabe).
Tormey's dual wins were also for separate trainers in Scott Garraway (Orama) and Reece Moore (Moreartsthanclass).
The 32-year-old boosted her season tally to 130 wins, another career-best.
