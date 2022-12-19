Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo region drivers dominate at Mildura

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:13pm, first published 10:46am
A massive season for Charlton reinsman Ryan Sanderson rolled on at Mildura on Monday night with the 19-year-old scoring four wins. File picture by Charli Masotti Photography

A QUARTET of wins for Charlton youngster Ryan Sanderson highlighted a prosperous night for the Bendigo region driving ranks at Mildura's City Oval Paceway on Monday night.

