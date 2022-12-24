Braves primed for home-court defence at Junior Country Championships

Bendigo Braves squads have the honour of showcasing their talent at home next year at the Junior Country Championships.
The Basketball Victoria event will see associations from across the state field both under-16 and under-18 boys and girls squads in the tournament at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena from February 18-19.
In total 64 teams will be competing across division one and two.
Basketball news:
Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships manager Matt Royal said the event would showcase the best junior players from across the state.
"We had to narrow down from the 72 nominated teams for our division one and two event, to 64 spots available, it was a tough job for our selection group," he said.
"The incredible amount of country tournaments our associations have been able to host, this year, has been terrific.
"This is a great sign as we move away from the COVID interruptions of the previous two years, which had impacted so many tournaments.
"Our teams have now had multiple opportunities to build their evidence submissions to ensure their teams were considered."
Historically the Braves have found success numerous times at the JCC, including most recently earlier this year when the under-16 boys defeated Macedon Ranges in a thrilling grand final.
In the championship decider which went into double overtime, the Braves sealed the title 68-64.
The under-18 boys made it to their grand final, but went down to Geelong United 55-36.
The under-16 girls exited the competition after suffering a close three-point semi-final loss to eventual champions Korumburra.
The under-18 girls were eliminated by Warrnambool in the quarter-finals.
Also on the calendar is the annual Bendigo Junior Classic that will be held in January during the Australia Day weekend.
One major boost for the tournament was that it will be supported by McDonald's for the next two years under a new partnership agreement.
From 2023 onward McDonald's has come onboard as a sponsor for both he BJC and the Youth League Bendigo Braves Program.
Red Energy Arena commercial partnerships officer Georgia Rogers said the collaboration would help secure strong development pathways for Bendigo basketballers.
"This is an important partnership because it allows for expansion of our basketball pathways and further training opportunities for young people," Rogers said.
"This kind of financial business support will assist our junior pathways for the future and aspiring athletes in Bendigo."
