Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Braves primed for home-court defence at Junior Country Championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
December 24 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves under-16 boys won the 2022 edition of the Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships after a thrilling double-overtime 68-64 win over Macedon Ranges.

Bendigo Braves squads have the honour of showcasing their talent at home next year at the Junior Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.