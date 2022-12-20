Many people take for granted the ease of access a car provides, but a local charity is there for those without a means of transport - and they need more volunteers.
Community Accessability is looking for more volunteer drivers in Bendigo and the surrounding region to help support the evolving transport needs of community members.
Community Accessability's transport service is a volunteer-supported project with those involved committed to providing transport support to older people, people living with disabilities and those who have difficulties accessing other forms of transport.
"Volunteers play a vital role at Community Accessability, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help carry out our mission," volunteer co-ordinator Jan Hay said.
"Community Accessability has a pool of accessible vehicles to suit every driver's preference and our client and participants' mobility needs.
"We aim to offer a much-needed service within our community, assisting local residents in getting to appointments and commitments both within and outside of the area, or for rural residents of surrounding communities to come into town for appointments and programs."
Ms Hay said volunteering was easy and flexible, with opportunities open for youths and adults - anyone with a driver's licence can help out.
"This service depends on volunteers who want to be a part of a very social volunteering opportunity and those who enjoy driving," Ms Hay said.
"All Community Accessability volunteers receive induction, training, uniform and ongoing support.
"We are looking for volunteers who can offer any amount of time; we have opportunities that range from as often as daily to as little as monthly."
Volunteers like Elaine said the position gave her so much pleasure and it was easy to help.
"I am always filled with gratitude because I get to help people and give back to my community," she said.
"I also like that it's easy to volunteer, and we have a volunteer co-ordinator to go to for anything we need."
For more information on volunteering opportunities, contact Community Accessability at volunteering@communityaccessability.org.au or on 1300 704 530.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
