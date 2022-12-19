New coach appointed for BDCA's Melbourne Country Week campaign

The Melbourne Country Week cricket carnival will return in February and the Bendigo District Cricket Association has a new coach for its title defence.
Former Bendigo opener Chris Squibb will take charge of the first BDCA squad to play open-age representative cricket since the league, under the guidance of Shane Koop, won the Provincial premiership at the 2020 MCW carnival.
"I've always been involved in coaching the young ones through my son coming through the grades, but I was keen to have an opportunity to coach a senior group,'' Squibb said.
"I was speaking with (the BDCA's) Travis (Harling) and Noony (Tony Ryan) and they asked me if I was keen to coach.
"I thought this was a good opportunity to give it a go."
Squibb won the 2002-03 BDCA Cricketer of the Year and scored a club record eight first XI centuries in a superb 10-year career with the Goers.
"I played in one (MCW) carnival when Wayne Walsh was involved (as coach) and Simon Pearce was captain,'' Squibb said.
"It's a great carnival. You come up across some wonderful cricketers. At club level every team has a couple of good players whereas at Country Week you're coming up against 11 quality players.
"Your game gets tested at Country Week."
While 11 of the 13 players that represented the BDCA in the 2020 grand final win over Ballarat are still playing first XI cricket in Bendigo (Ryan Hartley and Ben Birkhead are the only departures), Squibb expected to name some new faces in this summer's squad.
"It's been a few years since we've had Country Week, so the squad will change, but the league still has that strong core group of players,'' Squibb said.
"It's pretty easy to pick out the best 15-20 players in the competition, but availability is the key. We might only get half of what we'd really like and then you work from there."
In his prime, Squibb was one of the most aggressive opening batters in the BDCA. He said his coaching style would be similar.
"We'll be attacking,'' he said.
"At this level players obviously know how to hit a ball, bowl a ball and catch a ball. My role will be more about picking the right players for the conditions in Melbourne.
"Will we need two spinners for those one-day games in Melbourne? I reckon we will.
"The positive for us is that we have a whole season of one-day cricket behind us. We can pick the squad on one-day form.
"I'm keen to pick players that are in form, so the first three or four games after Christmas will be vital."
Pre-COVID the BDCA played an annual match against Ballarat as a warm-up for the MCW carnival.
Squibb said talks had started with Ballarat about reigniting that rivalry.
"We're hoping to get a game against Ballarat,'' he said.
"We'd love to get that inter-league game up and running again. Ballarat always has a good side, so it's a great lead-up to the carnival."
While the MCW carnival will resume in February, the Bendigo Country Week carnival, traditionally staged in January prior to the COVID pandemic, won't be held in 2023.
