New coach appointed for BDCA's Melbourne Country Week campaign

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
New BDCA senior coach Chris Squibb. Picture supplied.

The Melbourne Country Week cricket carnival will return in February and the Bendigo District Cricket Association has a new coach for its title defence.

