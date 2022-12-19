Bendigo Advertiser
Martin, Roberts tee up at Geoff Ogilvy's Sandbelt Invitational

Updated December 19 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Jazy Roberts was in action on her home course at Belvoir on Saturday ahead of her Sandbelt Invitational debut on Monday. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo golfers Jazy Roberts (a) and Andrew Martin are in action this week for Geoff Ogilvy's Sandbelt Invitational.

