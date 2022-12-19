Martin, Roberts tee up at Geoff Ogilvy's Sandbelt Invitational

Bendigo golfers Jazy Roberts (a) and Andrew Martin are in action this week for Geoff Ogilvy's Sandbelt Invitational.
The format will see the invite-only field play on four of Melbourne's Sandbelt courses which includes Yarra Yarra, Royal Melbourne, Peninsula Kingswood and the site for the opening round at Kingston Heath.
Roberts, who was playing alongside Ogilvy posted an opening under par round on Thursday.
Roberts had an error-free three-under front nine, but dropped shots on the back with a two over card to finish at one-under (73).
Martin finished the day at two-over after a mixed day that included four birdies and six bogeys.
Cameron Davis was the round one leader with an impressive seven-under.
The tournament continues on Tuesday at the Royal Melbourne West course.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.