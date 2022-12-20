Bendigo musician Georgia Delves has capped off a stellar 2022 with a win at the Music Victoria Awards.
Delves - who performs as Georgia State Line - won Best Country Work at the awards, which followed her nomination for best country album at the ARIA awards earlier in the year.
"It felt a bit surreal," she said.
"Winning awards, and receiving nominations in general, are all still very foreign for me and the band, so I wasn't expecting it.
"It feels extra special for the recognition to be from Music Victoria as that is our home state of which we've been performing in for more than eight years now.
"I'm really grateful to be a part of such a wonderful community. That's such a big part of what it's all about.
"The biggest thanks goes out to everyone who has gotten around the record since its release and for all the support and interest in what we do - means a lot."
Georgia State Line was also called on to help induct Deborah Conway into the Music Victoria hall of fame by performing Conway's iconic song It's Only the Beginning.
"Performing It's Only The Beginning for Deborah herself was a huge honour, albeit very daunting in front of our music and industry peers who we have so much respect for - including Paul Kelly who inducted Deborah into the hall of fame," Delves said.
"Deborah gave us her tick of approval, so that was great.
"It felt great for this to be the last performance for us as a band for 2022 and also celebrating numerous achievements in one go."
Delves said while it was nice to be recognised at awards ceremonies, it didn't always capture the hard work that so many people put in.
"The whole premise of awards within the arts is totally subjective, and fails to capture the hard work that so many artists put into their creative pursuits," she said.
"But to just have a nod ahead of moving into what is planned for 2023 feels really wonderful and is deeply appreciated."
Moving in to 2023, Delves plans to have her head down and writing for a new album with her next live show set for the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.
"There will be lots of writing for the next album, some festivals and touring and a Creative Victoria funded project live at the Melbourne Recital Centre in the second half of the year," she said.
"Hopefully there will also be some travel back to the (United States) to continue the writing process also."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
