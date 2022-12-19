AN IDEA that started with a student has flourished into a small fundraiser for children with cancer.
Spring Gully Primary School student Sean R was eager to wash cars and decided to make his teachers pay for the privilege.
The popular idea kept Sean busy over a few days but he swiftly raised $142, which he immediately donated to the Bendigo Health children's ward.
"I just thought it would be good," Sean said.
"It's fun helping kids and making them happy. It's nice for (the sick) kids to have toys and some money.
"(Hopefully) they spend it some on toys and help the kids have less time in bed and more time outside playing with their mums and dads."
The funds raised by Sean will be put towards something in the the Children's Ward treatment room.
Bendigo Health director of fundraising and foundation Rachel Mason said Sean's generous act was appreciated.
"We have seen so much generosity from our community towards Bendigo Health," she said.
"It's heartwarming to see Sean and other children this time of year thinking of others and helping us ensure the patients receive Christmas cheer."
Spring Gully PS education support staff Adele Riordan said Sean took his own idea and ran with it.
"He has done (car washing) on occasion as a reward for working well on classroom based work and activities," she said.
"In thinking further about his car washing efforts at school, he thought it would be great to get paid for his car washing services and said that he wanted to donate the money to children with cancer to brighten up their days.
"The teachers rallied around Sean and were very supportive of his idea. In fact, there were more offers from teachers to bring their cars into Sean's car wash fundraiser than he had booking times to fill."
In total, Sean washed 12 cars with a bucket, cloth and pressure washer with other teachers donating money to the cause with the total reaching $142.
"He was adamant that the funds raised would be given to sick children, particularly children with cancer," Ms Riordan said.
"Seeing Sean's idea grow from a heartfelt wish to help children in need, to a full scale car wash near the school garden, was absolutely inspiring!
"We are very proud of Sean's efforts and (on) hearing the money he raised will go to the Children's Ward Treatment Room where children with cancer will benefit directly from the funds."
To donate to Bendigo Health's Christmas Appeal visit bendigohealth.org.au/Christmas
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
