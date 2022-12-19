Victoria celebrated the 150th anniversary of public education on Saturday, marking the world-leading history of the education state.
The Education Act 1872 was the first of its kind in the world and the first in the Australian colonies, and put in place free and free compulsory education for all children from six to 15, unless there was a "reasonable" excuse.
Education was secular and separate from the church which remains on offer to this day.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins marked the milestone of the by sealing five time capsules - to be re-opened in 50 years from now in 2072 on the 200th anniversary.
"This is such a special milestone - marking 150 years of our world-class public education system through these time capsules, while also investing in the future to continue giving our students every opportunity they need to succeed," she said.
"We're delivering better opportunities for all young Victorians and ensuring they have the best spaces to learn, can meet their potential and are equipped with the skills they need to thrive at school and in life."
The time capsules have each been designed and built by Ballarat Tech School, Quantam Victoria, Gippsland Tech School and Geelong Tech School for their respective regions and includes current and historical digital and physical items including photos, videos, prep bags and learning curriculums.
Students and schools have also celebrated the milestone throughout the year with a range of activities designed to commemorate the past, the present and imagine the future of education.
Schools have come far from the early days in the region, with schools in Heathcote, Eaglehawk and Castlemaine, which continue to run to this day, originally taught from tents in the 1850s.
Castlemaine Primary School opened as a national school in 1855 with the tent erected on the corner of Urquhart and Mostyn streets.
72 students attended with head teacher John Miller and his wife, Agnes, but population growth soon made a more permanent learning space essential.
The school building built in 1875 as a result is still in use.
Winter's Flat Primary School is another school with a long history having become a common school in 1862.
In its history, there have been multiple moments when it threatened to close.
A recommendation was made to close in 1878 but parents fought back, and then in 1893 Winter's Flat became part of Campbell's Creek state school with only grade ones and twos continuing to attend Winter's Flat.
In 1942 the school came close to closure but the inspector advised against closure and it was a threat yet again in 1945, although the school committee, mother's club and director of education objected.
The school has persisted ever since and continues to thrive to this day.
Find out more about local state schools and their contribution here: vic.gov.au/150-years-public-education-victoria
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
