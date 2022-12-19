Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine, Bendigo schools among oldest in state for education's 150th milestone

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 23 2022 - 8:56am, first published December 20 2022 - 9:30am
Victoria celebrated the 150th anniversary of public education on Saturday, marking the world-leading history of the education state.

