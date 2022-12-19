Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Karen community holds first soccer and volleyball comp since onset of COVID-19

By Jenny Denton
Updated December 19 2022 - 7:18pm, first published 2:30pm
Victors the Scorpions, from Ringwood, celebrate at the annual Karen soccer tournament played in Bendigo on the weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett

An estimated 500 people turned out at the weekend for the Karen community's annual soccer and volleyball tournament at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.

Jenny Denton

Journalist

