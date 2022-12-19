Bendigo junior cricket scores and highlights

All the scores and highlights from the final weekend of BDCA junior cricket before the Christmas-New Year break.
UNDER-16A
Kangaroo Flat 8-146 (Nevins 57, Bodycoat 29; L. Eddy 2-16) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 8-95 (Smith 21*; Chambers 2-6, Gloury 2-18).
Strathfieldsaye 2-131 (Matheson 45, Hunter 26*, Bolton 20*) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 9-97 (DeAraugo 45; Hunter 2-4, Bolton 2-13).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 9-199 (Daniels 65*, Edwards 26*, Spencer 25; Zylan 3-21, Kellett 2-9, McKenzie 2-19) def Maiden Gully Marist 5-97 (McDonald 22*, McKenzie 21*; McMahon 2-6).
Bendigo United 2-123 (Behrens 27*, Whatley 24*, Davis 23*; Archer 2/3) def Huntly North Epsom 9-98 (Wilson 45; Waters 3-17, Whatley 2-0, MacDonald 2-20).
UNDER-16B
Golden Square 5-139 (Mostofa 42*, Flood 22*, Nicholson 20; Scott 2-7) def Sandhurst 8-130 (Millar 35*, Boylson 30; A. Mostofa 3-10, Flanagan 2-8).
UNDER-14A
Eaglehawk 6-114 (Miller 29*, Grainger 20*, Shelton 20*) def Strathdale Maristians Blue 7-70 (Maddren 22*; Virtue 2-5, Miller 2-7, Webster 2-12);
Strathfieldsaye 7-130 (Perry 24*, Griffin 22; Macumber 2-10, Cooney 2-17) def Bendigo United 97 (Cooney 23*, Macumber 20).
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 2-132 (Clark 25*, Carmody 22*, Brandt 20*) def Kangaroo Flat 3-83 (McMurray 2-10).
Maiden Gully Marist 6-114 (Warren 21*) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 65 (Berry 4-6).
UNDER-14B
Strathfieldsaye 8-154 (Dennis 36*, McInerney 28*; Dowler 3-11, R. Bissett 2-14) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 2-93.
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 6-128 (Peters 35*; Syed 2-5, Ross 2-34) def Sandhurst 7-120 (Dempster 46; Ruffell 3-16, James 2-2).
White Hills 4-157 (Kleinert 38, Salter 35*; Maple-Irvine 2-11) def Golden Square 7-70 (Shaju 2-4, J. Sawyer 2-14).
UNDER-12A
Bendigo United 6-141 (Travaglia 47*, Stevenson 21*; Fitt 2-9) def Eaglehawk 8-105 (Hinck 28, McConnell 27; Travaglia 2-4, J. Francis 2-11).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 7-127 (Hando 35, Maher 21*; Richardson 2-4, Doak 2-16) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 5-102 (Wells 2-14).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 3-88 def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-69 (Willits 20; Schilling 2-5).
Maiden Gully Marist 7-144 (Cavalier 47*, Ruffell 28*, Murphy 22; Gallagher 3-3) def Kangaroo Flat 7-75 (Lowry 22*).
UNDER-12B
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-71 (Stone 21; Clymo 2-5) def Bendigo 7-70 (H. Pepper 2-6).
Strathfieldsaye 6-124 (Bennett 38*, McDermott 22; Boylson 2-9) def Sandhurst 4-120 (Shinoy 25*; Macrae 2-16).
Golden Square 3-105 (Allen 38*) def White Hills 8-43 (Singh 3-4, Lethlean 2-1).
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 8-76 (Campbell 2-4, Pluck 2/9, Kaur 2-18) def Kangaroo Flat 8-30 (Ralphs 2-4, Warren 2-5).
