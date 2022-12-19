Nicholls embraces junior Austral Wheel Race victory

The 2022 edition of the Austral Wheel race is one that Bendigo junior Bryce Nicholls will never forget.
The 15-year-old Bendigo District Cycling rider on debut won the junior men's (U17) Austral on Saturday night.
Nicholls (210m) was first across the line in front of Cameron Crump (WRAS) (200m) and Oliver Beaton (Blackburn) (80m) in third.
"It was a tough race and for most of it I was working with Cameron until the last lap," NIcholls said.
"I had a bit more in the tank and I just took off."
One challenge for Nicholls before the race was not having access to his club's home track at the Tom Flood Sports Centre due to delays to an ongoing upgrade project at the facility.
To get as much practice as possible he headed south to the Castlemaine track in addition to plenty of time riding off-road on mountain bikes.
In the lead up to the race proper he also made the most of his experience in other races and heats which he then applied during the junior feature event.
"It's definitely given me a big boost of confidence - overall I feel amazing," Nicholls said.
"The atmosphere was crazy, there were a few people there which made it awesome."
Sport news:
NIcholls has only been riding for a couple of years and first started out as a mountain biker, but in recent months he has truly embraced the "speed" of track cycling.
Now that he has a big win to his name, he's straight back to work as he's on track next week for carnivals at both Castlemaine and Shepparton.
Several other Bendigo riders locked in top results at the Austral including podiums for both Blake Agnoletto and Alessia McCaig.
Lilyth Jones, Haylee Jack, Ned Pollard, Pat Eddy and Belinda Bailey all capped off the event with strong results.
