Strathdale Post Office owner Greg Dunn unveils his completed 18,000-piece Ravensburger puzzle

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Strath Village trader completes 18,000-piece puzzle he started during the pandemic

A PANDEMIC project lasting 20 months was completed recently when the 18,000th piece fell into place.

