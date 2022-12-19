Young people, carers and students across the region are set to receive a boost to their social security payments from the start of next year.
Recipients of Youth Allowance will see the largest indexation increase to their payment since it began in 1998.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said she was rapt to make the announcement with more than 1500 young people in the local electorate set to benefit.
"Because inflation is high, the indexation rate is high," she said.
"Anyone who's ever studied and received the payment knows how challenging it can be to make ends meet and study and work because the youth allowance rate is is much less than other government payments.
"This is going to be great news for young people who are looking at what their plan looks like for next year and from January one they'll receive this increase."
Youth allowance payments are set to increase by between $19.10 and $41.40 a fortnight.
This increase will mean for a single adult, 18 or older, without children who needs to live away from their parent's home, a maximum fortnightly payment of $530.40 will increase by $32.35.
Austudy recipients will also see an increase to their rate of between $32.40 and $41.40 a fortnight depending on living arrangements and dependent children.
Those under 21 without children receiving a disability support pension will receive payment increases of between $27.40 and $40.70 a fortnight, including the youth disability supplement.
Rates of ABSTUDY and assistance for isolated children will increase, as will mobility allowance, double orphan pension, carer allowance and pharmaceutical allowance.
"For a lot of young people who are studying, and quite often that's complemented by work, it will be welcomed because it's a start," Ms Chesters said.
"The average wage increase for people who are working is between a two and three per cent wage increase, so (6.1 per cent) is significant.
"Cost of living is going up because inflation is going up but what's important to note is that when inflation comes down, and we're working hard to see it come down, the payment won't come down.
"It just means that the rate that it will increase by next time will be slightly less."
This news follows significant increases to job seeker payments and pension payments from October when the age pension increased by $38.90 a fortnight for singles and $58.80 for couples.
JobSeeker for singles without children increased by $25.70 a fortnight, by $27.60 for singles with children and by $23.40 for those with partners.
Beyond these payment increases, Ms Chesters said a number of reforms will kick off from 2023 to make the cost of living more bearable.
"One of the things that will happen from January 1 is cheaper medicines that will help people who get regular medicines, there will be cheaper childcare coming in from July 1," she said.
She said the passing of the emergency energy bill on December 18 will see compensation flow towards people to help them pay their power bills next year.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
