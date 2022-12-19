Bendigo Advertiser
Stormont Star continues great form with Cranbourne victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:53pm, first published 12:00pm
Jordan Leedham steers Stormont Star to an emphatic 11.7 metre victory on Cranbourne Cup night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

A SHINING light for veteran Bendigo trainer Roma Pocock this season, Stormont Star continued his purple patch of form at Cranbourne on Cup night on Saturday.

