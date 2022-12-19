A SHINING light for veteran Bendigo trainer Roma Pocock this season, Stormont Star continued his purple patch of form at Cranbourne on Cup night on Saturday.
The eight-year-old gelding, confidently driven by concession driver Jordan Leedham, made it three wins from his last four starts with a convincing 11.7 metre win in the Cranbourne 10,000 Pace Final.
Perched outside the leader Elli Joh at the bell, Leedham took Stormont Star to the front in the back straight and was quickly able to put space on his rivals before finishing the race off in style.
The win continued a nice association for Leedham with Stormont Star.
The former Bendigo-based reinsman has notched up six wins and six placings in 26 drives aboard the son of For A Reason and the mare Czarina Katerina.
Three of those wins have come in the past month, starting at Charlton on November 14, with his only blemish a fourth in the heat at his last start at Kilmore.
Leedham praised another polished performance by the in-form pacer.
"This horse and I have had a good run together, we are are always thereabouts," he said.
"To his credit, he showed what he could do (on Saturday night).
"Roma said that he'd backed uip well from the run at Kilmore - he did have a bit of a tough run.
"I was confident enough that I would be able to make that move early, sit quiet outside of them and be too good in the finish like he was."
The win was the much-travelled Stormont Star's sixth this season from 38 starts and the 19th of his career.
It also delivered Leedham his 10th metropolitan win.
In the night's two Group 1 features, Nephew Of Sonoko was the best performed of the Bendigo region horses that contested the Cranbourne Trotters Cup.
The Ross Graham-trained six-year-old finished fifth in the race won by the Andy Gath-trained Majestuoso.
Sundons Courage (Chris Angove) was sixth and Rules Dont Apply (Anthony Crossland) 10th.
Backing up from his brilliant second in the previous week's Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final, Torrid Saint finished seventh in the Group 1 Cranbourne Pacing Cup, one spot ahead of his stablemate Rick Reilly.
The race was won by Major Meister and gave the Sydney trainer-driver combination of Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart another feature race victory following their Inter Dominion success with I Cast No Shadow.
