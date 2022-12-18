Top trio soars, horror weekend for Golden Square

The top three teams have cleared out on their rivals after an eventful weekend of Bendigo pennant bowls.
Moama, South Bendigo and Bendigo won both of their matches on Saturday and Sunday to consolidate first, second and third respectively.
While the big three go into the Christmas-New Year break full of confidence, it's the opposite for Golden Square.
The Bulldogs were the biggest loser of the weekend.
Square lost to South Bendigo on Saturday and was upset 85-76 by Eaglehawk on Sunday.
Square is in fourth place, but is now 31 points behind third-placed Bendigo and only six and 16 points respectively ahead of Bendigo East and Eaglehawk.
The Hawks won two of the four rinks against Square, with Tony Ellis defeating Greg Podesta 23-17 and Dean Carter outlasting Travis Berry 20-12.
After going down to Moama on Saturday, Bendigo East bounced back with a hard-fought 88-79 win over Kangaroo Flat on Sunday.
East skipper Andrew Cullen set up his side's win by defeating Cameron Wilson 27-19.
While East and Eaglehawk have Golden Square in their sights, it's going to take something special for a rival to take down Moama.
The Steamers thumped Inglewood 99-69 on Sunday, winning all four rinks in the process.
Arguably the greatest lawn bowler of all time, Scotland's Alex Marshall, scored two convincing wins for Moama over the weekend and he appears to be getting better each week as he becomes accustomed to local conditions.
Bendigo outclassed Castlemaine 89-61 on the back of Ian Ross' 28-13 thumping of Peter Brain.
In the final game on Sunday, South Bendigo defeated a plucky Marong, 86-70.
Sunday's results:
Kangaroo Flat 79 lt Bendigo East 88. Paul Moller 19 lt Darren Burgess 22, Daryl Weymouth 19 d Josh Moloney 18, Cameron Wilson 19 lt Andrew Cullen 27, Travis Kelly 22 d Aaron Tomkins 21.
Moama 99 d Inglewood 69. Cameron Keenan 25 d Malcolm McLean 15, Alex Marshall 25 d Ian Chamberlain 17, Kevin Brennan 22 d Wade Roberts 19, Kevin Anderson 27 d Robert Day 18.
Bendigo 89 d Castlemaine 61. Ian Ross 28 d Peter Brain 13, Mitch Hocking 23 d Lachlan Darroch 16, Luke Hoskin 18 d Rod Phillips 16, Andrew Brown 20 d Greg Brain 16.
Eaglehawk 85 d Golden Square 76. Tony Ellis 25 d Greg Podesta 17, Lachlan Bowland 20 dr Gary Downie 20, Dean Carter 20 d Travis Berry 12, Simon Carter 20 lt Brad Marron 27.
South Bendigo 86 d Marong 70. Liam Crapper 24 d Graeme Fawcett 23, Daryl Rowley 18 d Daniel Fulton 14, Matt Robertson 23 d Mark Dickins 17, Brad Holland 21 d Connor Fry 16.
