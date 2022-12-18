Spring Gully tames Tigers, Bailey rips through Emus

Spring Gully produced its best all-round effort of the season to dislodge United on top of the EVCA ladder.
The Crows thrashed the previously unbeaten Tigers by 185 runs on the first innings.
Shaun Makepeace's return to the division one team proved fruitful for Spring Gully.
Makepeace had only played one game in division one since the 2019-20 season, but that didn't stop him making a fine 103 against the Tigers.
Makepeace opened the batting, faced 136 balls and hit 16 fours and one six. He added 100 for the second wicket with Jesse Marciano (47), while Alex Sutton (29), Rhys Webb (24), James Fox (22) and Shaun O'Shea (29 not out) all made contributions in a team total of 9-260.
With the Tigers' attack understrength, Mac Whittle bowled 27 overs for the day and took 3-69.
United's reply fell apart from ball one on Sunday when Jayde Mullane fell to James Fox (3-8) for a golden duck. Fellow opener Pat Hartney also failed to score, Mitch Blackman (9) was Fox's second scalp and the Tigers were 3-8.
Things went from bad to worse for United when they lost three wickets in four balls to slump to 6-19.
Nick Skeen (3-13) removed Tom Calvert and Joe Hartney for ducks, but Harry Whittle saw off the hat-trick ball.
Whittle top-scored with 18 off 60 balls in a paltry team total of 75.
Mandurang scored its first win of the season when it upset Emu Creek.
Opening bowler James Bailey was the hero for the visitors after he cleaned up the Emus with the remarkable figures of 8-22 off 12.2 overs.
Chasing Mandurang's total of 9-235, Emu Creek made a solid start to be 1-41, but lost 9-28 to be all out for 69. Simon Marwood top-scored with 34.
On Saturday, a brilliant opening spell from Luke Bennett put Mandurang on the back foot.
Bennett took 5-24 from his first nine overs to reduce Mandurang to 5-45.
Experienced duo Phil Berry (55) and James Pietromonaco (51) steadied the ship with an 83-run stand.
At 7-140 Mandurang was in danger of being bowled out for less than 180, but Callum Thompson (37) and Justin Laird (22) saw the visitors through their 75 overs and lifted the total to 9-235.
California Gully humiliated West Bendigo, handing the Redbacks an outright defeat.
California Gully had first innings points wrapped up inside day one.
After sending West Bendigo into bat, the Cobras' Aidan White ripped through the Redbacks' brittle batting line-up. White took 6-16 off 10 overs as the Redbacks crumbled to be all out for 49 in just 20 overs.
The Cobras were 2-3 early on after Shannon Murphy (3-17) struck, but skipper Tas Fitzallen (39) saw them past the Redbacks' total and then set about establishing a handy first innings lead.
The Cobras declared at 7-132 and the Redbacks suvived nine overs in their second dig on Saturday night.
However, day two wasn't much better for the Redbacks. Cal Gully's Brad Webster claimed 4-40 and White took 2-20 for match figures of 8-36 as West Bendigo was dismissed for 110.
That left the Cobras with 28 runs to win outright and they achieved that for the loss of one wicket inside eight overs.
Sedgwick defeated Axe Creek by 70 runs in a competitive contest at Club Court.
A 79-run stand late on day one lifted Sedgwick to a competitive total of 261.
Batting at number nine, Rick Ladson made 49 off 65 balls, including four sixes, and Scott McKenzie made an unbeaten 31 to rescue the Rams from 7-177.
James Dempsey (50 off 120) and Bailey Ilsley (42 off 40) played contrasting innings at the top of the Sedgwick order.
Max Ludwig (3-32) bowled Axe Creek into a good position early and Jakk Trenfield (4-73) took multiple wickets late in the day.
Joel Bish (50) batted well at the top of the order for Axe Creek, while Shiran Kulathunga made a brisk 74 off 64 balls, but it wasn't enough to get the visitors home.
Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley (4-39) and veteran Scott McKenzie (3-24) did the damage for the Rams in an Axe Creek's total of 191.
Bridgewater caused the upset of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association season when it defeated Wedderburn Band on Saturday.
Harry McKinley's fine 61 not out, combined with 38 from Tom McKinley and 32 not out from Darcy Wood, gave Bridgewater a competitive total of 3-152 off 35 overs.
Wood backed up his good batting form by taking 4-16 with the bat as the previously unbeaten Wedderburn battled to 8-110. Steven Giorlando top-scored for Wedderburn with 36.
A blistering 133 not out from 107 balls from Braydon Welsh was the catalyst for Kingower's win over Arnold.
Welsh and Matt Rowe (49) added 113 for the wicket as Kingower posted 3-209 off 35 overs.
Phil Scholes (77) and Matt Dale (34) batted well for Arnold, but the big chase was always going to be difficult.
From 1-83, Arnold lost 8-86 to finish 9-169 - 40 runs short of Kingower's target. Blake Pickles (3-38) was the most successful Kingower bowler.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.