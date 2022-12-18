Westbury, Taylor succeed in UTR Bendigo tennis finals

A week of action-packed tennis culminated on Sunday with thrilling matches to decide the Bendigo UTR playoffs.
In the women's final Katherine Westbury capped off her undefeated week on court with a stunning straight sets 6-0 6-0 win over Monique Barry.
Westbury wasted no time in putting the pressure on Barry in the showdown at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
"Monique is a quality player...out on the court today it was all about staying focused and just going out there and doing my best," Westbury said after the match.
"It all came off well today."
Westbury's journey to the UTR Bendigo title involved six-straight wins, four during the round-robin stage followed by the semi and finals win.
"The good thing about the UTR format is we play matches every day which allows us to get match fit very quickly," Westbury said.
"It can be tough on the body - both physically and mentally. But in some ways it's really good as you become comfortable and confident on the court.
"The wins earlier in the week were great as it gave me plenty of momentum and rhythm for both the semis and the final."
Jeremy Taylor had a challenging 6-4 6-2 clash with Tomislav Papac en route to his championship title.
"That first set especially was a real battle, " Taylor said after the match
"He was a really tough opponent and we were just going back-and-forth on serve."
After taking out the first set 6-4, Taylor then broke away in the second which he sealed a bit more easily at 6-2.
Taylor's path to the championship was also undefeated, but it didn't come easy for the Melbourne native.
"During the round-robin stage it's always tough and you need to win most of the matches to make it through to the semis," he said.
"It's a long week and you need to be on your game the entire time as everyone here was a good player.
"It was a great, but tough week on court."
Ahead of the Bendigo tournament one aspect of Taylor's game that he'd focused on was play around the net which paid off on Sunday.
"I am more of a defensive player, so I've been working on a bit more net play but also on attacking more."
Taylor currently plays college tennis in the United States at the University of Memphis and will use the confidence from this win for when he heads back in January for the college season.
In the women's second place playoff Natalie Gaft and Ashlee Narker pushed each other right until the end.]
However, Gaft succeeded 6-0 4-6 7(10)-6(8).
In the battle for the third place playoff Soha Singh defeated Elyana Moonen in straight sets 6-0 7-5.
In the men's second place match, Alexander Despoja defeated Jamieson Nathan 3-6 6-3 6-2.
Amor Jasika succeed in the third place playoff after defeating Stefan Bianchet 7-5 6-4.
