Westbury, Taylor succeed in UTR Bendigo tennis finals

By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 18 2022 - 7:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Jeremy Taylor defeated Tomislav Papac 6-4 6-2 to win the men's playoff, meanwhile Katherine Westbury won 6-0 6-0 over Monique Barry.

A week of action-packed tennis culminated on Sunday with thrilling matches to decide the Bendigo UTR playoffs.

