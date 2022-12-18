Belvoir Park thrilled with success of annual Christmas Bonanza

Belvoir Park Golf Club is thrilled with the success of its annual Christmas tournament.
More than 200 golfers from across the state converged on the club's Big Hill layout for the Christmas Bonanza's 4BBB tournament that husband-wife duo of Erica and David Baird won with 48 stableford points.
Close behind in second place were Shirley and Rob Mahlstedt (47), followed by James McLean and David Stephens (46 c/b).
The Bertocchi Smallgoods-backed event is the club's largest annual fundraiser with the top-five finishing teams each receiving a Christmas ham for their impressive performances.
The field for the day included professionals Andrew Martin, Kris Mueck and Paul Powell, in addition to one of the region's best amateurs in Jazy Roberts.
Martin, who always makes time to return to Belvoir each year, praised the club for another successful tournament.
''It was a fantastic day and well organised and it is always good to come home and play," he said.
"The course was is awesome condition considering the wet weather the region experienced last month and it would be great to see the club stage a Pro-Am event at this course one day in the future as it is such a picturesque lay out.''
Both Martin and Roberts headed into the tournament on Saturday on the back of a busy week few weeks which included competing at the Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs.
They will both be back on course on Monday for Geoff Ogilvy's Sandbelt Invitational which begins at Kingston Heath.
On day two they will then head to Royal Melbourne (West), followed by Yarra Yarra on Wednesday before wrapping up with the final day of play at Peninsula Kingswood (North.
Roberts, who will be competing as an amateur, tees up in round one alongside Ogilvy and Jeffrey Guan (a) at 9.50am.
Martin tees up at 8am with amateurs Belinda Ji and Jackson Green.
Christmas Bonanza Results
Super Pin NTP Winners
