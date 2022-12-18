Battle for BDCA top four wide open heading into Christmas break

Just one win splits fourth and eighth on the Bendigo District Cricket Association ladder going into the Christmas-New Year break.
After Saturday's round seven action, Strathdale-Maristians sits comfortably on top with 39 points, while Strathfieldsaye (33) and Kangaroo Flat (27) scored good wins to consolidate second and third place on the ladder.
At this stage, those three teams look well-placed to play finals.
The final spot in the top four could go to any one of five teams.
Bendigo (24) is back in the top four after defeating Huntly North, Bendigo United (18) is back in the hunt after a stunning bowling effort against Sandhurst, while Golden Square (21), Eaglehawk (21) and White Hills (18) are good enough on their day to challenge the top teams.
Here's a wrap of round seven action:
A fine century from skipper Jake Klemm set up Kangaroo Flat's thrilling five-run win over White Hills at Scott Street.
Klemm's 113 from 126 balls was his first century since returning to the Roos from Bendigo United two-and-a-half seasons ago.
His last century in the BDCA was a double century for Bendigo United against White Hills in round three of the 2018-19 season.
Klemm and opener Chris Barber (72 off 80 balls) added 167 for the second wicket as the Roos cruised to 3-270 off their 45 overs.
Once Barber departed, English import Jack Rutherford made an unbeaten 39 off just 27 balls to put some icing on the Roos' cake.
It was the second game in a row that White Hills' bowling attack has been plundered for a score of 270 or more.
In reply, Brayden Stepien and Wian Van Zyl got the Demons off to a good start.
Stepien looked in good touch, hitting nine boundaries as he raced to 62 off 63 balls before he was adjudged lbw off Flat coach Brent Hamblin.
The 106-run opening stand gave the Demons a chance, but they needed someone to follow Jake Klemm's lead and post a century.
It didn't happen.
The departure of Van Zyl for 52 off 83 balls saw the home side lose 3-10 and their hopes of winning appeared to have vanished.
Gavin Bowles showed his class with 47 off 60 balls, but the target of 271 looked out of reach.
A late cameo from Kyle Patten - 36 off 17 balls - reignited the Demons' fire.
Patten smashed four fours and one six before he was run out.
With only two wickets in the shed, the Demons needed 12 runs off the final over for an unlikely victory.
Hamblin clean bowled Caleb Barras for 23 off the first ball, leaving 16-year-old first gamer Oliver McMurray on strike.
He got bat on ball and scampered a single to make the equation 11 to win off four balls.
Nick Wallace and McMurray ran two runs off each of the next two balls to make it seven runs off two balls for victory.
Off the penultimate ball, an inside edge from Wallace appeared to be heading for the boundary, but Roos' keeper Campbell Smith got his right hand to the ball and took the pace off it.
The White Hills' duo tried to run two, but Smith picked the ball up and threw down the stumps to run out Wallace and secure a crucial win for Flat.
A second-straight win has Bendigo United in touch with the top four heading into the Christmas break.
The Redbacks' bowlers did an outstanding job to defend their small total of 153 against Sandhurst at Weeroona Oval.
Teenage leg-spinner Henry Edwards tore through the middle-order and took 4-43, while paceman Sam Langley gave nothing away and had the fine figures of 3-12 off his nine overs.
Miggy Podosky (2-20) and spinner Marcus Mangiameli (1-5 off six overs) kept the Dragons in check.
Sandhurst had worked its way to 2-66 off 25 overs, but lost 4-12 in the space of 26 balls.
The Redbacks grabbed the momentum with both hands and never gave it back.
Earlier in the day, Podosky made a crucial 36 to ensure his side had a total to bowl at.
Batting at number nine, Podosky strode to the wicket at 7-98 and was the last batter out off the final ball of the innings.
Podosky and skipper Clayton Holmes (21) were the only Redbacks' to score more than 20.
Taylor Beard was the chief wicket-taker for Sandhurst with figures of 4-38 off his nine overs.
After losing their opening four games, the Redbacks have won three in a row to be just half a game outside of the top four at the break.
"You can't summarise a game until both teams have batted and bowled on the pitch and, looking back on it now, our score was probably about par,'' Holmes said.
"It wasn't an easy deck to bat on at all and we had a couple of really good innings there to get us to that score.
"We probably put together our best bowling performance of the year and it was a good win in the end.
"To get a few wins in a row and build some confidence going into the break was really pleasing for us."
Strathdale-Maristians go into the Christmas break as the only undefeated team after disposing of Eaglehawk by 59 runs at Bell Oval.
The Suns didn't have it all their own way, but they know how to put games away and that winning culture proved vital.
Chasing the Suns' total of 8-205, the Hawks were in control when siblings Josh and Ben Williams made a good start with the bat. They took the game on and raced to 50 within 10 overs.
The introduction of spin turned the game the Suns' way. Off-spinners James Barri (1-31) and James Vlaeminck (2-17) dismissed both openers in the space of four balls.
Vlaeminck and Suns' skipper Cam Taylor (2-18) put the clamps on and removed Cam McGlashan and Angus Chisholm cheaply to leave the Hawks 4-91.
Taylor ran out Daniel Major with a direct hit a short time later to reduce the visitors to 5-98.
Cory Jacobs (28) and Nick Farley (20) threatened to bat the Hawks back into the game, but when they fell to Sam Johnston (3-16) in quick succession the contest was done and dusted.
Ben Williams top-scored in the Hawks' total of 146.
Earlier, the Suns' top three - Taylor, Daniel Clohesy and Grant Waldron all made 51 in a team total of 8-205.
Taylor and Clohesy got the Suns off to a flyer and a total of 250-plus looked on the cards.
However, Borough spinners Nathan Walsh (1-18 off nine overs) and Fletcher Good (3-48) reeled the Suns in with some good bowling.
Clohesy holed out to deep mid-wicket where Ben Williams completed a fine catch right on the boundary.
"We made a good start with the bat, like we have in most games, but we didn't capitalise on it as well as we would have liked to,'' Taylor said.
"Eaglehawk bowled really well in the middle overs onwards to restrict us and we didn;t adapt well enough.
"200 is always a good score in a one-dayer, so we were confident we could defend it.
"The new ball was the time to score and when we took the pace off the ball we reeled them in really well.
"The pitch didn't have too many tricks in it with the new ball... we knew we had a lot of options with taking the pace off the ball, so we didn't wait too long to pull the trigger on that and that probably got us over the line."
The Suns were without Jack Neylon and Linton Jacobs, who are expected to return for the first game back after the Christmas break.
Strathfieldsaye celebrated skipper Ben Devanny's 250th first XI game by defeating Golden Square by 43 runs at Tannery Lane.
Fittingly, Devanny played a major role in the victory.
He top-scored with 63 in the Jets' total of 7-208 and then took his 300th career wicket when he claimed the key scalp of opposing captain Liam Smith.
"It was a pretty docile track, so we thought if we could get 180-200 that we'd be hard to beat,'' Devanny said.
"I thought we bowled to the conditions well. We bowled straight and at the stumps."
The Jets overcame a poor start to post 7-208.
Devanny (63 off 111 balls) was the backbone of the innings, while Tim Wood (53 off 58), Pat Felmingham (32 off 29) and Chathura Damith (26 off 27) provided the heavy hitting.
Scott Trollope was the pick of the Golden Square bowlers with 3-36 off his nine overs.
It was Trollope who threatened to take the game away from the Jets. The hard-hitting all-rounder opened the batting and hit the ball cleanly straight. He hit seven boundaries on his way to 39 before he was clean bowled by Campbell Love (2-28).
Smith and Ben Derrick (30) dug in for the Bulldogs and the Square skipper was starting to look dangerous before he missed a straight one from Devanny.
He departed for 43 off 70 balls and Square's hopes went with him.
Damith (4-35) was superb for the Jets as the home team restricted Square to 8-165.
The Jets' consolidated second spot on the table.
"We're 5-1-1 which gives us a great platform going into the white ball part (of the fixture),'' Devanny said.
An unbeaten ton from Kyle Chant and a career-best day with the ball from Bailey George were the highlights of Bendigo's 25-run win over Huntly North.
Chant had made a total of 33 runs in five innings before Saturday's game, but he turned his poor form around with 105 not out in his side's score of 5-219.
Chant batted through the innings, he faced 146 balls and brought up his century off the second-last ball with a six. He was involved in key partnerships of 46 with James Ryan (24) and 98 with Kyle Humphrys (30).
George was an unlikely hero with the ball for the Goers.
The seventh bowler used, the medium-pacer took 6-29 - the best figures in BDCA first XI cricket this season.
Prior to Saturday, George had only bowled two deliveries this season and had never taken a wicket at first XI level.
His previous wicket in senior cricket was 1-62 in round two of the second XI competition in 2019-20.
The Goers needed him.
Despite not having the services of Ryan Grundy and Adam Ward, the Power produced their best batting performance of the season.
Shane Gilchrist and Sandun Ranathunga batted superbly to give their side a chance to win the game.
They added 95 for the second wicket before Gilchrist fell for a fine 71 off 95 balls, including five sixes.
From 1-128, the Power lost 4-15 - all wickets to George - and the Goers regained momentum.
Ranathunga made 54 off 78 balls and Anthony Tanner made 30 off 30 balls to lift the Power to a season-best 194.
Strathdale 39
Strathfieldsaye 33
Kangaroo Flat 27
Bendigo 24
Eaglehawk 21
Golden Square 21
Bendigo United 18
White Hills 18
Sandhurst 9
Huntly North 0
Saturday, January 7
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North
Golden Square v White Hills
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo v Sandhurst
