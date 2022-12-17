Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Roos win one-shot thriller, country rivals tie in action-packed round

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 18 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo players keep a close eye on the action in Saturday's win over Golden Square. Picture by Noni Hyett

Saturday's Bendigo weekend pennant bowls action proved to be one of the most exciting rounds of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.