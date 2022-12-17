Roos win one-shot thriller, country rivals tie in action-packed round

Saturday's Bendigo weekend pennant bowls action proved to be one of the most exciting rounds of the season.
Castlemaine and Inglewood played out a thrilling draw, while just one shot separated old foes Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk.
On the bottom of the ladder going into the weekend, the Roos were desperate to find their best form.
After establishing an early lead, the Roos stuttered through the middle section of the match and found themselves 10 shots down with 15 ends to play.
The final result came down to the Paul Moller-Tony Ellis clash, which still had three ends to play when the other three matches finished.
Overall, the Roos led by one shot going to the final end, but a fine shot from Eaglehawk's Mark Ellis drew the kitty to the back of the green and gave the Hawks shot to tie the scores.
However, the Roos responded to regain shot and Moller had the luxury of not having to bowl his final bowl.
Moller's 30-18 win over Tony Ellis was crucial for the Roos, while Cameron Wilson defeated Dean Carter 20-15 in a tight encounter.
In-form Borough skipper Lachlan Bowland won 29-15 to keep his side in it, while Simon Carter edged out Travis Kelly 26-24 in an entertaining contest, but it was the Roos who had the last laugh.
Castlemaine and Inglewood drew 81-81 in a topsy-turvy afternoon.
Castlemaine's Peter Brain thumped Lindsay Kelly 26-11, but that was the only rink win for the home side.
Lachlan Darroch drew 23-23 with Robert Day, while the visitors won the other two rinks through Ian Chamberlain and Malcolm McLean to tie the scores.
South Bendigo's depth came to the fore in its impressive 19-shot win over Golden Square.
The reigning premier won three of the four rinks to score an 83-64 win.
Brad Marron's tight 20-18 win over Max Rowley was the only joy for Square.
Matt Robertson, who defeated John Berry 24-13, and Liam Crapper, who outclassed Greg Podesta 24-16, were in great form for the Diggers.
A masterclass from Alex Marshall proved to be the difference between Moama and Bendigo East.
Marshall defeated Andrew Cullen 31-17 and the Steamers won overall by 14 shots to consolidate top spot.
Darren Burgess gave East a chance of an upset win when he defeated Brad Campbell 29-18, but Marshall's dominance, combined with tight wins from Kevin Brennan and Kevin Anderson, saw the Steamers over the line.
Bendigo dominated Marong at Malone Park.
Andrew Brown's 27-10 win over Mark Dickins set the tone for Bendigo, while Ian Ross continued his good form with a 26-17 victory over Chris Bramley and Luke Hoksin scored a convincing 24-10 win over Tim Hayes.
The positive for Marong was Graeme Fawcett's 28-17 triumph over Mitch Hocking.
DIVISION ONE
Golden Square 64 lt South Bendigo 83. Greg Podesta 16 lt Liam Crapper 24, Brad Marron 20 d Max Rowley 18, John Berry 13 lt Matt Robertson 24, Gary Downie 15 lt Brad Holland 17.
Moama 94 d Bendigo East 80. Brad Campbell 18 lt Darren Burgess 29, Alex Marshall 31 d Andrew Cullen 17, Kevin Brennan 22 d Josh Moloney 17, Kevin Anderson 23 d Aarom Tomkins 17.
Marong 65 lt Bendigo 94. Mark Dickins 10 lt Andrew Brown 27, Graeme Fawcett 28 d Mitch Hocking 17, Chris Bramley 17 lt Ian Ross 26, Tim Hayes 10 lt Luke Hoskin 24.
Castlemaine 81 dr Inglewood 81. Lachlan Darroch 23 dr Robert Day 23, Peter Brain 26 d Lindsay Kelly 11, Greg Brain 15 lt Ian Chamberlain 23, Rodney Phillips 17 lt Malcolm McLean 24.
Eaglehawk 88 lt Kangaroo Flat 89. Tony Ellis 18 lt Paul Moller 30, Lachlan Bowland 29 d Daryl Weymouth 15, Dean Carter 15 lt Cameron Wilson 20, Simon Carter 26 d Travis Kelly 24.
DIVISION TWO
Bendigo East 84 d Strathfieldsaye 77, White Hills 92 d Kangaroo Flat 56, Golden Square 71 lt Eaglehawk 86, Harcourt 103 d Bendigo 67.
DIVISION THREE
Bendigo East 72 lt Strathfieldsaye 80, Kangaroo flat 64 lt North Bendigo 98, South Bendigo 83 d Serpentine 74, Bendigo 84 d Heathcote 63.
DIVISION FOUR
Bendigo East 76 lt Woodbury 83, Eaglehawk 68 lt White Hills 87, Marong 74 d South Bendigo 64, Golden Square 80 d Castlemaine 70.
DIVISION FIVE
Strathfieldsaye 66 lt Calivil 74, Kangaroo Flat 82 d inglewood 79, Campbells Creek v Marong N/A, Castlemaine 89 d Dingee 76.
DIVISION SIX
White Hills 61 lt South Bendigo 88, Bridgewater 88 d Kangaroo Flat 79, Woodbury 93 d Marong 78, Bendigo 63 lt Harcourt 66.
DIVISION SEVEN
South Bendigo 86 d Bendigo East 31, Kangaroo Flat 77 d Harcourt 41, North Bendigo 51 lt Golden Square 60, Heathcote 56 lt Bendigo VRI 60.
DIVISION EIGHT
Eaglehawk 76 d Golden Square 50, Bendigo VRI 12 d Woodbury 0 on forfeit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.