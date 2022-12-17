A Christmas update from Addy editor Peter Kennedy

Dear Subscriber,
This week, after approximately 15 years of senior roles at the Bendigo Advertiser, the Bendigo Weekly and then the Addy again, I called time on my career as a journalist.
The decision to accept a corporate role elsewhere in the media industry was both difficult and sad to make, for I have for so long been privileged to do what I love and to love what I do.
These past few years have been the most difficult and challenging, but also the most rewarding, of my career, and the time is right for me to make a change.
I've been privileged to report on most of the major stories to unfold in our fair city for almost three decades, and the support from so many people in our community has helped the Addy tell the story of Bendigo and its people to the best of this masthead's ability.
Steering the Addy through the events of the global pandemic was an experience I will never forget.
There was no text book, and I'm sure we made plenty of mistakes, but in the main, we were guided by what we thought was the right thing to do.
I'm not one for entering awards, and I've never kept a scrap book of the stories I've been part of, but my memories are something I will cherish forever.
Having the opportunity as a newsroom leader to help shape and guide the careers of so many younger journos is one of any editor's most prized possessions, and I am enormously grateful to my respective teams for their efforts and for what they have taught me.
Speaking of awards, this week the Addy sports team won a coveted AFL Victoria award for outstanding newspaper or news website coverage.
It's a fitting tribute to the quality work Adam Bourke, Luke West, Kieran Iles and Anthony Pinda produce day after day, and week after week, as part of the local footy season.
As AFL Victoria head Ben Kavenagh said, media across Victoria continues to play a vitally important role in covering the game, connecting communities and telling stories that help to make the game great and take it to vast audiences.
"Football is the heartbeat of so many towns and communities and local media is often a big part of that."
Finally, I'm on leave for a few weeks, but will be back on deck to say goodbye properly mid-January.
Until then, I wish all readers and their families and friends a very happy and safe Christmas and let's hope 2023 can be a year free of any nasty surprises!
There's a few highlights from the week that was included below.
Thanks so much for all your support.
Cheers
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
