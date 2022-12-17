Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police are on the lookout for missing teen

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 17 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Jasper?

Police are searching for teenager Jasper, who has been missing for over a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.