Have you seen Jasper?

Police are searching for teenager Jasper, who has been missing for over a week.
The 15-year-old was last seen at an address on High Street in Kangaroo Flat on Friday, December 9.
Police believe Jasper may be in the Long Gully and Bendigo areas.
Police are concerned for Jasper's welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
