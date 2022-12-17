The generosity of the Bendigo community has been on display, with charities across the region stocked with toys to deliver to families in need this festive season.
The St Vincent de Paul Society's Tony Spurling said this year across Bendigo, Castlemaine and Heathcote, over 300 hampers full of food and toys have been given to families experiencing hardship in the Christmas period.
"Those receiving the Christmas gifts often expressed relief that they were able to provide their children with gifts at Christmas time, as well as appreciation for the help," he said.
Gratitude was passed on from Vinnies to the community for its support over the whole year, not just at Christmas, with clothes, toys, homewares and other goods constantly donated to local shops.
About 180 volunteers work with St Vincent De Paul throughout the year providing assistance wherever it is needed.
"Thanks is also extended to the volunteers who work in the op shops because it is through the shops the income is generated that make it possible for Vinnies to do its work with the vulnerable and disadvantaged," Mr Spurling said.
