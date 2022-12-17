Bendigo Advertiser
Community

St Vincent de Paul Society thanks Bendigo for Christmas generosity

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 6:00am
Dusty and Lenny Moroni check out toys at one of several donation points across the region. Picture by Darren Howe

The generosity of the Bendigo community has been on display, with charities across the region stocked with toys to deliver to families in need this festive season.

