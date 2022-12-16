Greater Bendigo recorded 610 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as cases across the state decreased by 11 per cent compared to the previous week.
According to Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 85 cases in the 24 hours leading up to December 16. There are 530 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 195 during the week, and 25 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 130 COVID-19 cases in seven days and 20 in a day, while Central Goldfields added 56 and six new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 131 during the week, and Gannawarra recorded 34. Buloke recorded 25 cases in the past week, while Loddon added 44.
The data says there were 24,652 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, 2638 fewer than were recorded last week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 3522, down from 3970 last week.
There are 21,338 active cases across the state.
A total of 84 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week, with an average of 12 deaths reported each day.
There are 675 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, a drop of one per cent compared to last week.
Thirty-four COVID patients remain in intensive care, including six cleared cases. There are five COVID patients on a ventilator.
While hospital admissions decreased slightly, the number of healthcare workers unable to work due to COVID-19 has increased. On Friday, 1660 healthcare workers were unable to work due to COVID-19.
