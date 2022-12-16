Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records 610 new COVID cases in last week

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 17 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
COVID-19 cases have dropped slightly in Bendigo and across Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe

Greater Bendigo recorded 610 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as cases across the state decreased by 11 per cent compared to the previous week.

