Strauch swims personal best time in final at world titles

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch finished fourth in Friday night's 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.
Swimming from lane seven, Strauch swam a personal best time of 2:18.87 to be just 0.68 of a second away from a bronze medal.
America's Kate Douglass won the gold medal in a time 2:15.77 ahead of countrywoman Lily King.
King went out fast and was on world record pace at the halfway mark, but King finished the stronger to clinch gold
Strauch swam a smart race. She was as far back as seventh in the first half of the event, but showed her strength with a blistering finish.
The Netherlands' Tes Schouten edged out Strauch for bronze.
Earlier in the day, Strauch finished third in her heat in a time of 2:19.75.
Strauch has the heats of the 50m breaststroke on Saturday morning and she's likely to swim in the 4x100m medley relay on Sunday.
READ MORE: Strauch savours success on world stage
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.