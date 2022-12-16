Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strauch swims personal best time in final at world titles

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:56pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch put in a great swim at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch finished fourth in Friday night's 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.