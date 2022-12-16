Bendigo relay team breaks residential record

IT WAS another record-breaking feat by Athletics Bendigo Region's under-20 men's team in Thursday night's running of the Victorian open 4 x 400m relay championship.
The talented foursome of Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay and Cameron Smith, Bendigo Harriers' Jackson Eadon, and South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton clocked a brilliant time of 3:24.30 to set a Bendigo residential record for the under-20 class.
The final, on the eve of Muggleton's 20th birthday, was part of the Zatopek 10 classic field and track meet at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
Old Melburninans ran the 4 x 400m relay in 3:13.10 to beat Collingwood by three-hundredths of a second as Geelong Guild clocked 3:19.30 to claim bronze.
Bendigo's young guns qualified for the final after they ran 3:28.64 in qualifying on Box Hill's track.
Athletics Bendigo was well-represented at the Zatopek 10 meet.
A field of 18 in the men's open 10,000m, which doubled as the Australian championships included Andy Buchanan, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate who all teamed up for Bendigo Bats to win this year's premier division in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
Olympian Jack Rayner dominated across the last of 25 laps to claim back-to-back Zatopek 10 victories in a time of 28:46.30 as Andre Waring, 28:49.32, was runner-up.
Queensland's Jack Bruce kept the heat on Rayner for a lot of the race and was third in 28:54.57.
A big year for Buchanan included seventh place in the marathon, just the second of his career, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in late July.
Back on the track, Buchanan ran the Zatopek 10 in 29:18.98 to be eighth as Stoate clocked 29:34.54 to be 15th.
Echuca-based Reid worked hard in the gruelling event, but did not finish the 10km contest.
The women's 10,000m was won by Leanne Pomepani from New South Wales in 32:20 as South Australia's Isobel Batt-Doyle ran 32:26 to be runner-up.
Newcastle's Rose Davies called Bendigo home as a training base for several weeks in the lead-up to chasing a third Zatopek victory and ran this showdown in 32:35 to be third.
Talented Bendigo University athlete Tullie Rowe ran the Lisa Ondieki 3000m challenge for the under-20 class in 9:54.81 to be ninth in a field of 17.
After crossing to Melbourne University after starting at South Bendigo and then Keilor St Bernard's, James Woods soared 4.42m in the Steve Hooker pole vault challenge.
The men's pole vault was won by Dalton Di Medio, 5.02m, as Elyssia Kenshole cleared 3.82m to win the women's title.
