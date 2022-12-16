Lyon to play 350th career game for Strathfieldsaye

There's a good reason why Strathfieldsaye keeps dragging Greg Lyon back to pull on the whites.
A little more than 12 months after playing his "farewell match" for Strathfieldsaye Cricket Club, Lyon will play his 350th career game for the Jets on Saturday.
The 52-year-old had called time on his career after 345 games, but was called back into action for four second XI games last summer to take his tally to 349. On Saturday he'll play his first match of this season for the Jets to lift his games tally to 350.
Why do the Jets continue to call on him? Because there's few people that have left a mark on a club like Lyon has.
Lyon's cricket career with Strathfieldsaye started in the summer of 1987-88. He made 5752 runs in a club record 255 first XI games and has scored more than 7800 runs across his 349 club matches.
Lyon won the club's Tony Tuck club champion award in 1997-98 and three times was Strathfieldsaye's leading first XI run-scorer in 1997-98, 2007-08 and 2012-13.
His career highlight was playing in the club's first, and to this point only, BDCA first XI premiership in 2001.
Fittingly, Greg will play alongside his son Connor in Saturday's milestone match in Strathfieldsaye's third XI game against Golden Square.
A player, captain, coach, volunteer and administrator during his time with the Jets, Lyon is held in the highest regard at Strathfieldsaye and across the BDCA.
