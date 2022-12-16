Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Controversial group voting ticket system needs reform, Northern Victoria Region MPs say

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran Northern Victoria Region MP Wendy Lovell believes the group voting ticket system needs to be reconsidered. Photo by Darren Howe.

Labor is likely to find itself under significant pressure to reform Victoria's upper house voting system, judging by the attitudes of newly elected Northern Victoria Region MPs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.