A CITIZENSHIP Ceremony could still go ahead in Bendigo on Australia Day even after the federal government reversed a 2019 ruling forcing local councils to welcome new Australians on January 26.
The federal government announced on Friday it would reinstate local councils' ability to host citizenship ceremonies in the days around Australia Day.
It means councils can now host citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, or on the three days before and after it.
A City of Greater Bendigo spokesperson said there are currently no plans to change the date of the citizenship ceremony that traditionally takes place on Australia Day.
The January 26 citizenship ceremony is one of six ceremonies held in Greater Bendigo through the year.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said ceremonies should be held on Australia Day but the rules were "punishing individuals" who were "missing out on becoming Australian citizens".
"We want people to become Australian citizens, and that is why we should not place red tape for ideological reasons in front of that opportunity," Mr Albanese said.
Under the Morrison rule introduced in 2019, councils could lose the right to hold citizenship ceremonies if they refused to hold a January 26 ceremony.
Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles said while the rule change gave councils options, the federal government still has a "strong expectation that councils conduct ceremonies on January 26".
"Australia Day holds great significance to many people across Australia. Our national day provides all Australians with the opportunity to reflect, respect, and celebrate," Mr Giles said.
In welcoming the federal government decision, the Australian Local Government Association said the reversal of the 2019 rule "pragmatic" and a "common sense decision".
- with AAP
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
