COUNCILLORS should allow the installation of 9400 solar panels on Castlemaine's outskirts despite six objections from nearby property owners, shire staff say.
George Weston Foods wants to build the 3.5 megawatt facility in a paddock near its Don KR facility at 64 Richards Road.
Some objectors from nearby properties are uneasy over issues like the impact on farming land and potential loss of neighbourhood amenity.
Mount Alexander Shire councillors will deliberate on the proposal on Tuesday.
Shire officers have lent their support to the proposal by arguing it complies on balance with the council's planning scheme.
They say the business wants to allow livestock to graze among the solar panels once they are built.
That would suit land council officers say is too steep and erosion prone for anything but grazing.
They have also said construction noise can be regulated so that it does not cause a nuisance.
The business has modified its plans so that it will not use barbed wire, following objector concerns it could injure wildlife moving through the area.
They also reduced the number of trees they planned to cut down to 17 after feedback from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
