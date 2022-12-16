Crucial weekend pennant bowls double for Golden Square

Contenders or pretenders?
Golden Square's status in weekend pennant bowls will become clearer after this weekend's Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.
After losing to Bendigo last week, Square slipped to fourth place on the division one table and faces a testing double this weekend against resigning premier South Bendigo on Saturday and a resurgent Eaglehawk on Sunday.
The Hawks upstaged South Bendigo by four shots last weekend to give their top four hopes a significant boost.
This will be the first time Golden Square and South Bendigo have met this season after their round two clash was washed out.
Square fancies its chances of going deep into the finals this summer, so a bold showing is expected from the home side.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
The Diggers can't afford a slip up against Square if they are to retain second place and stay in touch with top side Moama.
South Bendigo backs up at home on Sunday against competition rookies Marong.
Moama has two games at home for the weekend and they should extend their winning streak to seven.
The Steamers' clash with Bendigo East on Saturday will be no pushover, but the home side should be too strong.
On Sunday they host an Inglewood side that is fresh from a good win over Marong last weekend, but it's hard to see visitors having enough class to topple the flag favourite,
Kangaroo Flat's drop to bottom spot on the ladder remains the biggest shock of the season so far.
Maybe two games against two of its biggest rivals could bring the best out of the Roos over the weekend.
Kangaroo Flat is away to Eaglehawk on Saturday before hosting Bendigo East on Sunday.
Two wins would give the Roos something to build on when play resumes after the Christmas break.
Ladder: Moama 132, South Bendigo 120, Bendigo 116, Golden Square 114, Bendigo East 97, Eaglehawk 84, Castlemaine 68, inglewood 62, Marong 55, Kangaroo Flat 52.
Saturday's draw: Golden Square v South Bendigo, Moama v Bendigo East, Marong v Bendigo, Castlemaine v Inglewood, Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat.
Sunday's draw: Moama v Inglewood, Bendigo v Castlemaine, Eaglehawk v Golden Square, South Bendigo v Marong, Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo East.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.