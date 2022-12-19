A former Bendigo music teacher who was once presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II has unveiled a plaque in the late monarch's honour.
Marjorie Somerville was studying at the Royal College of Music in the 1960s when she was presented to Her Majesty and the Queen Mother.
That connection has resonated six decades on when - on Friday, December 16 - Mrs Somerville helped to unveil the Strathfieldsaye and District's Community Enterprise (SDCE) tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Eaglehawk Brass Band performing Jerusalem and Rule, Britannia!
Mrs Somerville's family have lived in the Strathfieldsaye area since the 1850s and she eventually returned from chilly England to work as a music teacher in her home town.
Now the Strathfieldsaye area has a permanent dedication to the late Queen. The SDCE received a federal government grant of $17,500 to plant trees and install bird boxes along Emu Creek and Sheepwash Creek in honour of the Queen's 70-year reign.
SDCE representative Dennis Johanson said the grant was meant to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee and "70 years of amazing service".
"Part of the conditions of the grant were we had to plant at least one tree and we had to have a plaque and we had to have a celebratory event," he said.
"We've got an avenue of trees, we have planted 75 yellow box trees, which was a little bit coincidental, but we thought one for each year of the Queen's reign and a couple of spares thrown in as well.
"I was just reading this morning, the Queen was the longest serving English monarch by quite a lot (of years) and the second longest serving in the world after King Louis XIV of France.
"He had a bit of a jumpstart because he was crowned when he was four years old and he lasted a couple of years more."
Mr Johanson said the SDCE was a community group that had been going for about 15 years.
"We've actually put $1.5 million back into community projects in that time," he said.
"How it works is we get funds from the Bendigo Bank and Bendigo Telco and customers can ask them to tag your account and they pay us a small commission on those accounts."
Mr Johanson said he hoped Friday's event would not only celebrate the Queen's service but also do something to restore the environment.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf praised SDCE for carrying out a "great deal of service in the area".
She said their work would be felt for decades to come.
"In 70 years time, there will be people who will wonder who planted these trees, and others will appreciate the work that you have done," Cr Metcalf said.
The nationwide program of planting trees for the Queen's jubilee will run over three years from 2021-22 to 2023-24.
The program will provide up to $15.1 million of grant funding to eligible groups and organisations for community-based tree planting events.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
