Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strathfieldsaye community group honours Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 19 2022 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plaque commemorating Queen's platinum jubilee is unveiled in Strathfieldsaye by Marjorie Somerville and Mayor Andrea Metcalfe. Picture by Darren Howe

A former Bendigo music teacher who was once presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II has unveiled a plaque in the late monarch's honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.