Devanny marks another major milestone in stellar first XI career

Loyalty, longevity and sustained class at first XI level.
Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny will play his 250th first XI game on Saturday when the Jets host Golden Square at Tannery Lane.
The milestone match comes just a few weeks short of the 20-year anniversary of his first XI debut against White Hills in January, 2003.
In that time Devanny has carved out a career that will see him finish with statistics that put him in elite company when it comes to all-rounders in the BDCA.
Leading into Saturday's game he has 6293 first XI runs and 299 first XI wickets, including a club record eight first XI centuries and a club record best figures of 8-51.
"I'm proud that I've probably got better as I got older,'' Devanny said.
"I was a late starter to cricket, I didn't start until I was 16.
"To still be holding my own now, I'm pretty proud of that.
"Hopefully, there's still some cricket left in me. I didn't know if I'd still be bowling at age 39, it's harder than it was a few years ago, but I'm still enjoying it."
Devanny was the first Strathfieldsaye player to win the BDCA Cricketer of the Year award and he's now just six games away from becoming the club's first XI games record holder.
"It's been great to spend so long at Strathfieldsaye,'' he said.
"It's a really good thing about Bendigo cricket that there's a few of us around that have been around for a long time at one club. It means a lot.
"I hate to think about how many father-and-sons I've played with now.
"I probably played 150 games with (Greg) Lippy (Lyon) and now I'm playing with his Connor.
"I played a few with Tim Rodda in the early days and now I'm playing with Jed (Rodda). Chris Cullen and Darcy Hunter now as well, so you do feel old when you're playing with people who weren't born when you started A-grade cricket."
The "kids" coming through the ranks is one of Strathfieldsaye's greatest strengths.
"We had a tough couple of years going back five or six years,'' Devanny said.
"We knew we had some good kids coming through, but they weren't ready.
"We got a couple of Sri Lankan imports in (Chathura Damith and Savith Priyan) to help bridge that gap.
"We thought we'd one good season out of them, but they've become a huge part of the club and I think this is their fifth season with us now.
"The young guys are now 20-21, the club is going really well, we have lots of numbers and it's a great place to be around."
Devanny has carried a heavy workload for much of his career with the Jets, but he's managed to stay healthy.
"I've only missed three games since I started,'' Devanny said.
"Once I was dropped and then I got back in the next week, I broke my hand the week that was going to be my 200th game and missed one game and the third miss was for my honeymoon.
"I was married on New Year's Eve and I took the gamble that the league wouldn't start the season back on January 4 or 5 and I was wrong when the draw came out.
"I missed that game otherwise it would have been a very short marriage."
Devanny's "marriage" to Strathfieldsaye is only missing one thing - a first XI premiership.
He's played in two losing grand finals, including last summer against Strathdale.
The Jets have improved again this year and, alongside Strathdale, are the testing material.
"We were disappointed to get done by Strathdale the other week,'' Devanny said.
"The pleasing thing is that apart from me, the rest of the team is probably getting better.
"They're younger and developing more. Even the Sri Lankan boys are improving as they become more accustomed to Bendigo wickets and cricket.
"The challenge for me, and probably Tim Wood, is to hang on.
"The plan is to get a flag. I've had two cracks (at a grand final) and we didn't quite get over the line.
"Strathdale is still the team to beat, but I think there's more sides that could knock Strathdale off than what there was last year."
Devanny understood why the BCDA introduced full one-day seasons, but he didn't like the decision.
After back-to-back seasons of one-day cricket, he admitted his stance on the debate had "softened".
"Personally, two-day cricket suits my game more. I was against one-day cricket when it was brought in a couple of years ago, but I'm not as against it now.
"I like the fact that as a league we get close results every week.
"There might be two games per week that go down to the last over or so, which is great for the neutral spectator
"In two-day cricket we're lucky to get two games like that per season.
"The red balls are so much better than that white balls as a spectacle and to play with.
"I'd still like the league to go back to two-day cricket, but I'm more of a fan of one-day cricket than I used to be."
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Strathdale v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
Huntly North v Bendigo
Sandhurst v Bendigo United
Strathdale 33
Strathfieldsaye 27
Kangaroo Flat 21
Eaglehawk 21
Golden Square 21
Bendigo 18
White Hills 18
Bendigo United 12
Sandhurst 9
Huntly North 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.