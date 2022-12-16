Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne lands major recruiting coup, signing Collingwood Magpies defender Zoe Davies

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
Zoe Davies (GD) celebrates a win with her Collingwood Magpies team-mates during this year's Super Netball season. The star defender has signed with BFNL club Gisborne for the 2023 BFNL season. Picture courtesy of Getty Images

PERENNIAL premiership contender Gisborne has made the biggest splash of the BFNL off-season, signing Collingwood Magpies Super Netball defender Zoe Davies for next season.

