Strauch qualifies for World Short Course Championships final

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Jenna Strauch will swim for a world title medal at MSAC tonight. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch qualified for Friday night's 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.

