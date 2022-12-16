Strauch qualifies for World Short Course Championships final

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch qualified for Friday night's 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.
Strauch finished third in her heat on Friday morning in a time of 2:19.75.
The time was the sixth fastest across the heats and she'll swim from lane seven in the final.
The 200m breaststroke is Strauch's pet event. The 25-year-old won silver medals in the event earlier this year at the World Championships in Hungary and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Friday night's final is scheduled to start at 7.42pm.
Strauch has the heats of the 50m breaststroke on Saturday morning and she's likely to swim in the 4x100m medley relay on Sunday.
