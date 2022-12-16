Multiple CBD businesses were visited by an enthusiastic posse of carolers who were taking donations for a cause on Thursday.
The five-woman troupe featured a guitar, ukulele, some fetching harmonies and four sets of Christmas songs.
Members of a Melbourne-based Pentecostal church, they were turning on the tunes to raise money for emergency relief projects in the Philippines through NGO the Dalaw Kalinga Foundation.
Flora Hill resident Melissa Puno said she had invited her city-based church friends for a day's caroling in Bendigo. "They left Melbourne really early and we started at around 10.30. We went to the Hargreaves mall and Pall Mall and were going shop to shop."
IN OTHER NEWS:
After an enforced break of three years it felt good to be back in song and doing "good deeds", Ms Puno said. "It's a good feeling in our hearts because even though we're far away we can reach out to our fellow Filippinos.
It was also positive to reach out and share kindness with local businesses and residents, she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.