Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Filippino Carolers for a Cause hit Bendigo CBD

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carolers for a Cause Jensine Banta, Crystal Manabeng, Rebecca Andaya, Grace Gattoc and Melissa Puno were out and about in Bendigo this week.

Multiple CBD businesses were visited by an enthusiastic posse of carolers who were taking donations for a cause on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.