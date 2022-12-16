THIS summer is set to be one to remember for the crew at Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre.
As well as kicking off a summer science show, December will be the final time people can use the old planetarium before it is replace early next year.
The planetarium will run until December 31 when it close after Discovery's New Year's Eve party.
Science communicator Kendal Fairweather said they hoped to see a lot of visitors in the next few weeks.
"We've got just a couple of weeks until our planetarium is closing at the end of the year if people want to catch a little bit of astronomy," she said. "We're really hoping to see lots of people dropping in.
"Then our planetarium will be closed until the brand new one opens up early next year
"It will be really great to bring our planetarium up to speed and to have like one of the most advanced systems in Australia, right here in Bendigo to explore the night sky."
On New Year's Eve Discovery will host a family friendly party from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
"You'll be able to get some food, hang out and have a play, see a fireworks science show and still have time to head down to the park and enjoy that with the whole family," Ms Fairweather said.
From December 17, Discovery will also run its Super Science Show which has a summery theme.
"We're looking forward to a really fun summer of science demonstrations, taking a little trip to the beach, bringing some of the science from the beach to Bendigo," Ms Fairweather said.
"We'll be looking at waves. We'll be looking at the sand itself and where it's coming from, the sun and how that can affect the world around us and our bodies, as well as some of the creatures that you might encounter in the ocean.
"Spending some time understanding the world around us can definitely help us prepare for the future."
Discovery will be closed from December 25 to 27 and January 26. For more details on events and science shows visit www.discovery.asn.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
