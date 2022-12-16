Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre prepare New Year's Eve farewell for planetarium

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
December 17 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Science communicator Kendal Fairweather is ready to put on a summer show at the Discovery Centre this holidays. Picture by Darren Howe

THIS summer is set to be one to remember for the crew at Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.