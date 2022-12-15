HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas says he could not have been prouder of Baby Jaycee's 'against the odds' placing in Thursday night's Group 2 Laurels Classic Final.
The star youngster finished second behind Kesley Bale in the $50,000-to-the-winner final at Sandown Park despite her unenviable box five draw.
With plenty of speed both inside and outside of her, Douglas conceded in the lead-up to Thursday that Baby Jaycee would always have his work cut out for her in the final.
The bitch was smartly away, but was unable to narrowly edge out Guelph (box two) in the run to the first turn.
After establishing a handy lead, Guelph faltered out the back, allowing Kelsey Bale and Baby Jaycee to pounce, with the Daniel Gibbons-trained bitch the stronger to the line in winning by 2,2 lengths.
Rapt to have finished second in his dog's first Group race final, Douglas reflected it might have been a different story with a better box draw.
"The four was laying on her a bit in the run to the turn, which held her up a bit," he said.
"But off that draw there was always going to be trouble because there was speed outside and there was speed inside.
"We were extremely happy with her run.
"John Pertzel, who reared and owned her until he handed her over to the kids, was just as happy with the run too.
"She's a good little bitch, she gives you everything she's got.
"When you get into a final the draw is critical, it makes all the difference, especially in the elite company, but she did a terrific job to end up where she did.
"I said it in the lead-up to the race, I wouldn't swap her for any of the dogs that were in it last night and there were a lot of good dogs.
"She has that X-factor."
Her second placing and $14,000 prize purse boosted Baby Jaycee's record to 11 wins and four placings from 20 starts for stakes earnings of $69,510.
Uncertain of their next step, Douglas said a big race interstate was one possible option for Baby Jaycee.
Meanwhile, Douglas will be represented in next Wednesday's Ballarat Christmas Gift Final after Call Me Marley won his heat on Wednesday.
