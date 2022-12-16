Two firefighting helicopters have arrived in Bendigo this week to help protect communities and the environment from bushfires this summer.
The helicopters will be used throughout the bushfire season by Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) and Country Fire Authority (CFA) to respond to fires across central Victoria.
FFMVic Fire and Emergency Preparedness regional manager Carsten Nannestad said choppers had been based in Bendigo over summer for several years now and were a valuable firefighting asset.
"On days of elevated fire danger, as soon as the call goes out for FFMVic or CFA to respond to a fire, the water-bombing helicopter will be deployed so we can hit the fire hard and fast in the initial stages and stop it spreading," Mr Nannestad said.
"They often arrive at a fire before ground crews, providing an immediate response so firefighters on the ground have a greater chance of limiting the size and spread of fires.
"The Air Attack Supervisor (AAS), who is in the smaller of the two helicopters, directs the pilot of the larger water-bombing helicopter where to drop its load so it is most effective in suppressing the fire.
"The AAS will also help the helicopter pilot locate suitable water sources near the fire."
The firefighting aircraft based at the Bendigo airport this summer are:
Helitak 335 - Bell 214B water bombing helicopter: Carries 3000 litres of water in its belly tank. It can fill the tank in 40 seconds by dropping its three-metre snorkel into a water source while hovering 2.5 metres above the water surface.
Firebird 305 - Airbus AS350 FX2 Squirrel helicopter: Carries the Air Attack Supervisor who oversees and co-ordinates the aerial tactical operation. Acts as a liaison between the ground crews and the water bombing aircraft.
The aircraft based in Bendigo are part of Victoria's fleet of 50 firefighting aircraft to start operating ahead of the fire season.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
