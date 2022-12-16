Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo welcomes two helicopters to assist this fire season

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pilot Ben Hall, who flies the FB305. Picture supplied

Two firefighting helicopters have arrived in Bendigo this week to help protect communities and the environment from bushfires this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.