Two tanks of water will be stationed in a township north of Bendigo as a water authority monitors its systems.
Coliban Water has said raw water quality is contributing to taste and odour issues that may be experienced in Goornong's drinking water supply.
On Friday morning, a spokesperson said the water remains safe to drink and meets all health-based aspects of the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.
"We are closely monitoring both treated water and raw water quality, and we are carrying out network maintenance in response to these issues," they said.
Water trailers are available for residents in Goornong who wish to fill up containers with drinking water.
These are located on Bagshot Street, near Goornong-Fosterville Road.
Residents are asked to note that poor raw water quality is likely to be an ongoing issue this summer in parts of the region, as a result of the flooding that has been experienced over the past few months.
"This means our Water Treatment Plants are working extra hard and taking longer to treat your drinking water," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Coliban Water has announced it will be commissioning a new pump station in Axedale, with hopes it will improve water pressure in the town.
The works, which started on December 15, will take several days, followed by four weeks of monitoring and testing.
During this time customers in Axedale may experience water pressure fluctuations while Coliban Water ensures the pump is working at capacity.
There are risks associated with this work, including possible water main bursts from the increase in pressure. Coliban Water says it has appropriate plans in place to manage any issues that arise.
If you have any concerns with your service, phone 1300 363 200.
