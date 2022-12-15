Tough Cup test for Travel Bug at Cranbourne

SIBLING trainers Jason and Shaun McNaulty are hoping a recent good run of form can translate into a competitive performance by Travel Bug in Saturday night's Cranbourne Trotters Cup (2555m).
The winner of back-to-back country cups before his unlucky fourth in last weekend's Stawell Trotters Cup, the six-year-old son of Dream Vacation (US) and the Sundon mare Tricia Powell will be stepping up to Group 1 level for the first time.
While the brothers acknowledge Travel Bug will have his work cut out for him in a field containing four finalists from last weekend's Inter Dominion Trotting Championship Grand Final and a few other proven Group 1 performers, they are happy to test the waters with their in-form trotter.
Key to their thinking, Travel Bug sits in second place on the Maori's Idol Trotting Championship and is the only horse capable of overtaking the series leader Havehorsewilltravel, who is one of two runners in the race from the powerful Andy Gath stable alongside Majestuoso.
While stranger things have happened, Shaun McNaulty considers it a long shot.
"He'd have to win it (the Cup) to win the championship, but it's a more than tough ask," he said.
"It's good to be in it and he is going well, but it's a whole new level, probably two levels up from where he's been racing.
"He is flying and was a bit stiff at Stawell. With a bit of luck he probably would have won and you are looking at three country cups in a row.
"But this is a whole different grade."
Initially trained by Anton Golino, Travel Bug has been trained individually at various points by the McNaulty brothers, who are now training in tandem from their hometown of Kooreh.
He has won 14 of 77 lifetime starts and been placed 18 times for earnings of $144,353.
Owned by Jason on lease from Yabby Dam Farms, he provided the brothers with one of their biggest thrills in racing with his win in last month's St Arnaud Trotters Cup, their hometown cup.
He followed up by claiming the Gunbower Trotters Cup earlier this month.
Shaun McNaulty said a third tilt at the Wedderburn Trotters Cup in January was a more reasonable aim for Travel Bug, who won the race in 2021 and was runner-up behind his stablemate Chissy in this year's race.
"He's no star, but to us he is. You get one like him and you love them," he said.
"He's on a tough mark now which makes it a bit harder to place him.
"It's a good problem, but he's handicapped out of races now, but you get that for winning. You don't complain about winning.
"We're still celebrating from St Arnaud. It was pretty special."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.