Tough Cup test for Travel Bug at Cranbourne

By Kieran Iles
December 16 2022 - 8:30am
The Jason and Shaun McNaulty-trained Travel Bug will face his toughest ever test in Saturday night's Group 1 Cranbourne Trotters Cup.

SIBLING trainers Jason and Shaun McNaulty are hoping a recent good run of form can translate into a competitive performance by Travel Bug in Saturday night's Cranbourne Trotters Cup (2555m).

