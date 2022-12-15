Best times marks a goal for many

PERSONAL bests will be a goal for many in Saturday's seventh round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
First up at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill at 1pm will be hammer throw where Eaglehawk's Olivia and Craig Graham, Bendigo Harriers' Hailey Stubbs, South Bendigo's Kai and Jemma Norton and Emma Berg have been among this season's best.
First of the track events will be the distance hurdles of 400m and 200m.
Nicholas Hietbrink from Harriers will be in pursuit of a 200m record.
In the 200m sprint, Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison has starred, but faces strong opposition from clubmates Isabella Noonan and Scarlett Southern, and the Guillou twins, Allie and Belle from South Bendigo.
In the first of the men's 200m heats, Eaglehawk's Damian Horan marks his return to the Flora Hill track.
Still racing strongly in his late 30s, Horan has held the Bendigo open record of 22.10 for the 200m since January 27, 2001 when he competed for South Bendigo.
Seven heats of the 800m will be run.
A gold medallist in the under-15 pole vault at last weekend's Australian All Schools in Adelaide, Rhys Hansen will be back at Flora Hill to compete in high jump.
South Bendigo's young gun from Waaia has cleared 1.69m at high jump this season.
Flight one on Saturday includes Eaglehawk's Denise Snyder, Abbey Hromenko and Cameron Smith, and Bendigo Harriers' Eliza Coutts.
Kai Norton from South Bendigo also competed at All Schools and will vie for big scores in discus, hammer and long jump.
Based on age gradings it's the veterans and youngsters who may not be the fastest or throw or jump long distances that play a big part in a team's success.
A key to South Bendigo's success is in the 50-plus and 60-plus women's classes where Carol Coad, Joan Self, Jackie Guillou, Debby Kirne, Trudy Haines and Peta Dawe have been to the fore.
The Harriers have Neil Shaw, Anne Buckley, Eric Baker, Hunter Gill, Eliza Evans, Geoff Jordan, Charli McInerney, Leila-Jean Fleming-Marsh who play a key role every round.
