Police are on the hunt for someone involved in a weapon theft near Bendigo earlier this year.
Western Region Crime Squad detectives are investigating a burglary and theft of firearms.
In November, a burglary was committed at a residential address located on the Calder Alternative Highway in Lockwood.
During the incident, offenders have entered a shed and stole a gun safe containing three longarm firearms.
The firearms did not have their bolt action parts or magazines attached.
Police are seeking information from the public and encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are seeking public assistance on an incident involving a dangerous driver earlier this week.
On December 12, at approximately 8.00pm, officers attempted to intercept a white Commodore utility in Ogilvie Avenue, Echuca.
The vehicle executed a U-turn, drove in an easterly direction at speed, on the wrong side of the road, towards oncoming vehicles.
Echuca Police are requesting public assistance in relation to this incident.
If you were one of the vehicles that had to avoid a collision, please contact Leading Senior Constable Ian Hamill on 5483 1500.
